‘Go From Being Victimized Unto An Attempt To Murder’ | Antonio Brown Calls Out Miami-Dade Police As Racially Profiling Him In Streamer Event Shooting

Former NFL star Antonio Brown seemingly is always in the news, and unfortunately, it’s never really for anything good. Brown hasn’t played in the league since he undressed and left the field in a game in January 2022. The talented but mercurial speedster announced his retirement from the game a few months later, but since then nothing but drama has followed him.
Antonio Brown Wanted For Shooting
The latest incident involving Brown is centered on a shooting at streamer Adin Ross’ boxing event in Miami last month. Following the event Brown claims a group of people attempted to ambush him and take his jewelry.
A month later Brown is now wanted by Miami-Dade after a man claimed the former Central Michigan Chippewas star not only punched him but also shot at him multiple times.
Antonio Brown Denies Any Wrongdoing
Per reports, the police in Miami-Dade have issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest stating this.
The warrant states that following the alleged incident Miami police detectives obtained footage that showed Brown provoking a melee and even taking a gun from an armed security officer and firing two shots in the vicinity of the alleged victim, who was seen ducking on a video captured via cellphone.
Of course, Brown is using social media to tell his side of things and even calling it racial profiling in a somewhat incoherent tweet:
How TF You go from being victimized unto an attempt to murder.
You see they control the media Took a month to change the narrative. A year or 2 them dragging the narrative.
Attempt to murder you see. They only want 3 types of n—as In America in jail dead or dead broke.
Given Brown’s extremely shaky track record, it’s very hard for anyone to believe he’s being racially profiled. Unfortunately, he seems to always be where there’s trouble, and that’s become the norm he’s exhibited in retirement.
Brown Files For Bankruptcy After Earning Over $80 Million In NFL Career
Despite making over $80 million in his once illustrious NFL career, last year Brown filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. At the time he claimed that he had assets under $50,000 but owed well over $3 million in debts.
During an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast, Brown didn’t try to sugarcoat anything.
“I mean, I’m f—ed up, you know what I’m saying?” Brown said. “I just can’t comply with debt. You know, it’s all about protecting yourself. But yeah, you know … I’m not broke, but I’m fractured. … I’m just reallocating the debt to take care of the debtors. That’s all I’m doing.”