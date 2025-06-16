‘Go From Being Victimized Unto An Attempt To Murder’ | Antonio Brown Calls Out Miami-Dade Police As Racially Profiling Him In Streamer Event Shooting

Former NFL star Antonio Brown seemingly is always in the news, and unfortunately, it’s never really for anything good. Brown hasn’t played in the league since he undressed and left the field in a game in January 2022. The talented but mercurial speedster announced his retirement from the game a few months later, but since then nothing but drama has followed him.

Former NFL star Antonio Brown is wanted for a shooting that occurred after he was allegedly attacked in an attempted robbery at a boxing event held by streamer Adin Ross. He accuses Miami-Dade PD of racially profiling him. (Image Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Antonio Brown Wanted For Shooting

The latest incident involving Brown is centered on a shooting at streamer Adin Ross’ boxing event in Miami last month. Following the event Brown claims a group of people attempted to ambush him and take his jewelry.

A month later Brown is now wanted by Miami-Dade after a man claimed the former Central Michigan Chippewas star not only punched him but also shot at him multiple times.

Antonio Brown Denies Any Wrongdoing

Per reports, the police in Miami-Dade have issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest stating this.

The warrant states that following the alleged incident Miami police detectives obtained footage that showed Brown provoking a melee and even taking a gun from an armed security officer and firing two shots in the vicinity of the alleged victim, who was seen ducking on a video captured via cellphone.

BREAKING: Antonio Brown is wanted by police on an attempted murder charge in Miami-Dade County for a shooting at a celebrity boxing event last month, according to the Washington Post.



Brown allegedly punched a man at a celebrity boxing event, grabbed a security guard’s gun,… pic.twitter.com/7O5BpLeVBP — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) June 13, 2025

Of course, Brown is using social media to tell his side of things and even calling it racial profiling in a somewhat incoherent tweet:

How TF You go from being victimized unto an attempt to murder. You see they control the media Took a month to change the narrative. A year or 2 them dragging the narrative. Attempt to murder you see. They only want 3 types of n—as In America in jail dead or dead broke.

Given Brown’s extremely shaky track record, it’s very hard for anyone to believe he’s being racially profiled. Unfortunately, he seems to always be where there’s trouble, and that’s become the norm he’s exhibited in retirement.

#AntonioBrown doesn't seem to be sweating his arrest warrant … the former #NFL superstar just posted a video of him grinning ear to ear while on a bike ride.



Full story HERE: https://t.co/Cb9nXtJolu pic.twitter.com/Adtb6q3kfh — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 13, 2025

Brown Files For Bankruptcy After Earning Over $80 Million In NFL Career

Despite making over $80 million in his once illustrious NFL career, last year Brown filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. At the time he claimed that he had assets under $50,000 but owed well over $3 million in debts.

During an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast, Brown didn’t try to sugarcoat anything.