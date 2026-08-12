‘I’m Taking AB’: Shady McCoy Says Antonio Brown Is First Ballot Hall of Famer and His Choice Over NFL TD King Jerry Rice As GOAT Wide Receiver

There are plenty of GOAT conversations that send fans into frenzies, inciting all out verbal wars. You get less of those arguments in football where it’s pretty much accepted and proven by championships and statistics that Jerry Rice is the greatest wide receiver in NFL history.

There are guys who were more talented, maybe even more dynamic, but Rice was a consistent killer for 20 seasons who always produced in crunch time and is the prototype for how you grind yourself into the greatest to ever do it.

During a recent conversation of “Speakeasy” podcast, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy decided to drag The GOAT into a conversation about Antonio Brown’s Hall of Fame worthiness. Despite the way Brown’s career ended and the drama he has been marred in ever since he walked off an NFL field for the last time in the middle of a game against the NY Jets, McCoy says Brown’s body of work is in fact, enough for him to be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

Shady McCoy Says Antonio Brown Is First Ballot HOF Who He Would Take Over Jerry Rice As GOAT

He went as far as to say “If it’s AB or Jerry Rice, I’m taking AB.”

“What did you just say,” Shady was asked by his co-host.

“Jerry Rice or Antonio Brown, I’m taking Antonio Brown,” Shady reiterated.

“What am I saying wrong? What can Jerry do that AB can’t do?” McCoy asked

The co-hosts, including Emmanuel Acho, started running off Rice’s accomplishments, from his three rings to his 1,000 yard season after the age of 40.

Rice had 92 receptions, 1,211 receiving yards and 7 TDs during the 2002 NFL season when he turned 40 years old, making him the only player in NFL history to record a 1,000-yard receiving season past age 40.

“You don’t think AB can do that? You’re talking like that because of (the way AB’s) career (transpired).”

To which Acho replied, “Yes, your career makes you.”

"[Antonio Brown] should be a first ballot HOFer…If it's AB or Jerry Rice, I'm taking AB"



Agree or disagree with @CutonDime25?



LIVE RIGHT NOW ⬇️ https://t.co/YutdfFQVxD pic.twitter.com/Qhkfjaq7kk — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) August 10, 2026

Fans React To Shady McCoy Lifting AB To GOAT Status Over Jerry Rice

NFL purists flooded the comments with axes in hand, ready to grind on McCoy’s loose talk. On the flip side, a younger generation of fans who probably believe Rice played against plumbers and construction workers, joined in with McCoy in attempting to re-define Rice’s legacy via podcast and social media.

“Jerry Rice is overrated man,” one hater commented, agreeing with McCoy before naming more recent receivers who are allegedly better. “Amazing for his time but he not fw megatron or julio or ab.” “Dude, you are out of your mind,” one Rice fan struck back. “The guy had a 90 catch 1200 yard season in the 2000s… playing for Oakland… at the age of 40! I’m not saying those guys in their prime aren’t near him, but saying he’s overrated makes you sound uneducated. The guy produced everywhere for 20 years. He had 122 for 1850 at 33 years old.”

Rice at 40…..1,211 yards, 7 TDs,Megatron was retired by 30,AB got kicked himself out the league,and Julio stopped being a dominant receiver after his peak…. pic.twitter.com/kL79MG43iv — . (@9nty5vebby_) August 11, 2026

Who would have thought that Rice would get so much pushback as NFL’s GOAT receiver, but it kept coming.

“49ers was stacked I’m 54 seem him live twice. He’s not overrated, true he was Amazing However I take those 3 and Marvin Harrison Randy Moss Larry Fitzgerald over him. Rice benefit from players looking to knock your head off or get an interception. Now DB play da ball,” said one fan who claims the environment Rice played in was more physical which gave him an advantage against cornerbacks.

To which another fan replied. “You’re a moron. Both of you can google “Jerry Rice stats without Montana/Young” and get your info. Absolutely idiotic take thinking Rice wouldn’t have better numbers in an era that doesn’t allow head hunting or even getting physical with a WR beyond 5 yards. X’s and O’s is exactly why Jerry Rice would put up huge numbers in any era. Elite route running, insane work ethic and football IQ works in any era.” “Antonio Brown wouldn’t last 6 years playing in the 80s,” another fan chirped. “Mentally those guys aren’t Jerry Rice. No football player is. There’s dozens of dudes from his era that had MUCH better tangibles and couldn’t hold his strap. Everything w the Jerry the same, except he’s born in ‘86 he’d be still b the goat and still playing,” one user commented on X.

Is Jerry Rice Still The GOAT: NFL’s All-Time TD Leader As Wide Receiver

With the NFL becoming a pass-first league, where most teams throw 70 percent of the time, Jerry Rice unbelievable still holds the major career NFL records for wide receivers, including 1,549 receptions, 22,895 receiving yards and 197 receiving touchdowns. His 208 total touchdowns is the most scored by any player at any position. He also holds numerous postseason and Super Bowl records, such as 2,245 playoff receiving yards and 22 playoff receiving touchdowns.

Social media is an odd space because often the younger generation of sports fans seek to argue without any real knowledge of the players they are shortchanging or why they are doing it. This is one such case. Antonio Brown was a great talent. So were plenty of other wide receivers over the years. Others are emerging every day in a pass-happy league where numbers are inflated but the heart of a legend doesn’t change. None were or are Jerry Rice. He was the total package and the embodiment of what it means to be an NFL legend. The way they try to lower these standards on podcasts is disturbing.