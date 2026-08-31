Antonio Brown Says He Will Make NFL ‘Hall of Fame’ History By Joining OnlyFans, Predicts His 2027 Induction

Former NFL star Antonio Brown may be done playing on the field, but the controversial wide receiver now says he still intends to make football history.

In a video released on Brown’s Instagram account, the former Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots wideout predicted that he will become the first Pro Football Hall of Fame member to start an OnlyFans account.

Brown also stated that he is looking for potential OnlyFans collaborators; the OnlyFans platform is heavily used by online creators who create adult content for paid subscribers, although it is not yet known what type of content Brown plans to post on his account.

Antonio Brown (pictured) says he is looking for OnlyFans collaborators after predicting he will make history as the first Hall of Famer to be on the platform. (Photo: Instagram/@AB)

In the video posted to Instagram, Brown was seen standing in front of a luxury car, that was bouncing up and down, while wearing a Super Bowl ring he won as a member of the Buccaneers.

“I’m Antonio Brown and I have some big news,” the ex-Tampa Bay wideout said in the video. “2027, I will be in the Hall of Fame. That means I’ll be the first Hall of Famer on OnlyFans.”

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“If you want to collab, get with my manager Jordan Linz and I’ll put belt to body,” Brown continued.

In the caption of his Instagram video, Brown wrote that he will launch his OnlyFans account on Sept. 2.

Barring an unforeseen comeback this season, Brown is eligible to be inducted into the 2027 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, since he has not played in the NFL for at least five consecutive seasons.

Brown’s last on-field action came In January 2022, when he infamously removed his uniform top, and abandoned his Buccaneers teammates on sideline to head to the locker room shirtless in middle of a game against the New York Jets.

Tampa Bay terminated Brown’s contract four days after the incident, and he never played in the NFL again.

A list of 50 “Modern-Era Players” eligible for 2027 induction is expected to be given to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee in October before 25 finalists are voted on and announced in November.

Should Brown become one of the 25 semifinalists, he would have to survive three more voting cycles to be selected as one of the seven finalists at an annual meeting that takes place in February prior to the Super Bowl. The seven finalists then must receive at least 80 percent of the vote from committee members to be inducted in the Hall of Fame.

That means we won’t know if Brown’s Hall of Fame prediction comes to fruition until then. It is also unknown if Brown will have a resolution in his most recent legal battle at that time.

The former wide receiver is currently on house arrest due to a second-degree attempted murder charge. Brown is accused of firing a gun at a man last May in Miami following an altercation.

Brown last appeared in court on July 10 for a procedural matter to change his house arrest monitoring from Tampa Bay to Miami, Local 10 News reported. Brown also has an upcoming “stand your ground” hearing scheduled, as his attorney is attempting to argue the embattled former wide receiver acted in self-defense.

Brown accounted for 928 receptions (26th all time), 83 receiving touchdowns (27th), and 12,291 receiving yards (28th) across 12 NFL seasons.

While Brown’s off-field issues certainly stopped him from compiling a no-doubt Hall of Fame résumé, he was considered one of the best players in the NFL during his prime with the Steelers from 2010-2018.

Brown led the league in receptions and yards twice during his career with the Steelers, and he still recorded a NFL-high 15 receiving touchdowns in his final season with Pittsburgh before getting traded away in March 2019.