Antonio Brown Says CTE, Robbery, Racial Profiling Is Why U.S. Marshals Extradited Him For Bizarre ‘Attempt Murder’ At Adin Ross Livestream

The past year of drama has finally caught up to former NFL star Antonio Brown, who was wanted in connection with a Miami shooting at a podcast streaming event earlier this year. Brown, who had been traveling in the Middle East ever since the charges against him were announced, was extradited to the U.S. where he will stand trial for the alleged crime.

U.S. Marshals Transport Antonio Brown From Dubai To Essex CCF In New Jersey

Brown was taken into custody in Dubai by the U.S. Marshals Service and transported to Essex County Correctional Facility in New Jersey on Thursday, Nov. 6, according to reports. He will be moved to Miami, Fla., to face a charge of second-degree attempted murder with a firearm stemming from the May shooting.

“Following a thorough investigation … Antonio Brown (AB) has been identified as the shooter,” the Miami Police Department wrote in a statement to PEOPLE. “This is just another example of the relentless work and dedication of Miami Police Detectives, working closely with Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, and U.S. Marshals to identify and arrest those who commit crimes in the City of Miami.”

Brown’s fall from grace, which began when he took off his shirt and left his football career behind in January of 2020, walking off the field in the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets, has now reached epic proportions.

Why Did Antonio Brown Get Arrested?

A warrant was issued for Brown following the shooting — which reportedly occurred on May 17 after a celebrity boxing event hosted by streamer Adin Ross. Very odd that guns would be involved at one of these corny streaming events, usually filled with nerds, geeks, clout-chasing women and want to be cool guys.

But video footage posted to X allegedly shows Brown fighting with several people before the group moved to a nearby alley. Brown could be seen charging toward the group while holding something in his hand shortly before loud shots were heard.

In other angles, bystanders reacted in shock, saying “Oh my God, he has a gun,” before Brown allegedly let off at his attackers.

Antonio Brown Denies Any Wrongdoing: Blames CTE, Robbery Attempt

Following the event Brown claims a group of people attempted to ambush him and take his jewelry. Shortly following the incident, Brown reportedly bounced to Dubai — but police didn’t consider him on the run. Brown did tell his babies mothers that they would have to get jobs because the checks won’t be coming while he’s in the Middle East ducking police.

He also addressed the incident on Ross’ Kick livestream, alleging he had been “jumped by multiple individuals” and suffered from CTE. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) — a neurodegenerative disease diagnosed after death, is most often found in athletes who played contact sports (football) and in military personnel.

“I got CTE, I blacked out,” he said on the stream. “I blacked out, Adin. I don’t know what happened.”

In a May 17 statement on X, Brown wrote:

“Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.”

He also reacted on social media to reports that the police were indeed charging him.

“How TF You go from being victimized unto an attempt to murder. You see they control the media Took a month to change the narrative. A year or 2 them dragging the narrative.Attempt to murder you see. They only want 3 types of n—as In America in jail dead or dead broke.”

Miami PD Originally Said They Weren’t Sending Anyone To Extradite Brown Back To US

Brown, 37, knew he would eventually have to return to the states to deal with the seven-page warrant, as signed by Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Ariel Rodriguez on June 11, listing Brown’s bond as $10,000 plus house arrest.

Originally Miami PD chief said, “We’re not going to be sending anybody there.”

Given Brown’s extremely shaky track record, it’s a hard sell telling people he is being racially profiled, but at the time, plenty of fans agreed with AB, that the police were blowing the situation out of proportion by charging the former NFL great with such a serious crime.

”He was shooting in the air, it’s on video,” said one fan who expressed disbelief that the police wanted to bring AB in for defending himself at Adin Ross’ livestream event.

Brown Files For Bankruptcy After Earning Over $80 Million In NFL Career

Things continue to get worse for the former NFL legend, who has been steadily maneuvering himself out of the Hall of Fame with his actions, comments, attacks and erratic behavior. Despite making over $80 million in his once illustrious NFL career, Brown filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2024. At the time he claimed that he had assets under $50,000 but owed well over $3 million in debts.

During an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast around that time, Brown didn’t try to sugarcoat anything.

“I mean, I’m f—ed up, you know what I’m saying?” Brown said. “I just can’t comply with debt. You know, it’s all about protecting yourself. But yeah, you know … I’m not broke, but I’m fractured. … I’m just reallocating the debt to take care of the debtors. That’s all I’m doing.”

It’s odd that Miami police are being so aggressive about railroading AB. He was handcuffed after the incident, but at the time, no arrests were made because police could not locate a victim, WPLG reported.

Brown has had multiple legal issues in the past, but this one could be considered the most serious and is the latest event in a pattern of decline that Brown himself has admitted he can’t control.