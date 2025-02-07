“Dumb People Do Dumb Things”: Former Fans Of Antonio Brown Show Little Sympathy For NFL Legend Announcing He Lost $100M and Is Broke

We all knew it would happen. When Antonio Brown walked off that field in the middle of an NFL game against the New York Jets in January of 2022, he forfeited all of the money he stood to make as an NFL Hall of Famer and personality who can definitely enthrall a crowd.

His post NFL career started promising as he hooked up with Kanye West, who was hotter than fish grease at the time, started Donda Sports and named Brown its president.

Then he dropped a couple of viral hits, but failed to secure the $8 million payout that Gelo Ball recently got for his viral rap jingle.

He also failed in his venture as co-owner of Arena Football League team, while running through his share of singers, IG models and groupies.

Antonio Brown Says He Is Broke and Bankrupt

As AB continues to burn bridges, talk crazy and turn his social media into a sad, firsthand diary of the deterioration of a legend, the inevitable has occurred and the eight-time All Pro receiver has announced that he is broke.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star confirmed that he has filed for bankruptcy after spending all of his career earnings.

According to reports, Brown originally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May of 2024, burdened by debts and lawsuits.

At the time, AB was still putting up a front and said that he was filing bankruptcy in order to restructure his finances and repay his debts.

During a podcast appearance with the Nelk Boys, Brown told a sad but unsurprising story of how he lost a fortune made on the football field.

🚨BREAKING: #NFL ICON ANTONIO BROWN HAS FILED FOR BANKRUPTCY AFTER HE BLEW 100 MILLION.



“I blew all my money. I just had my people in my life; they just took the money I made, put it away for family, Saved for kids”



“They just took a J.P. mortgage”

pic.twitter.com/kY7HHRyUds — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 6, 2025

“I think I made $100 million if you count off the field,” he said.

“How much did you spend of that $100 million?” podcast host Aaron Steinberg asked.

“Well, I just filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, so I spent all of it,” Brown responded.

“I blew all of my money. I blew everything.”

There’s a twist to this bleak scenario. In the same breath, Brown also claimed that because of strong people in his life, all of his NFL earnings were taken away and put in accounts for his future generations.

“I just had my fun,” Brown said matter of factly.

“My people in my life, they just took the money I made in the NFL and they didn’t make that money mine no more. Understand what I’m sayin?

“They put it away for my family generations, the trusts. They just threw it out there.

“So whatever I made in football I just saved it for my family generation, my kids’ kids.”

Fans On Social Media Don’t Feel Sorry For Antonio Brown Blowing $100M

Brown’s revelation gave the NFL more ammunition to clown the jokester. That’s what AB has become in these past three years. One big meme.

The fact that he made between $75M-$100M on the field and supposedly has a net worth of $20 million had NFL fans baffled that Brown could lose all of his money.

“Too bad for AB. He was a great player and obviously is goin thru it,” said one fan.

“Well he taught us a lesson, nothing last forever if you don’t know how to take take care of it,” another fan said.

“Something is really wrong with him. Such a shame,” a fourth fan said.

“I guess he wants people to feel sorry for him,” one fan said.

The sympathy for Brown didn’t last long.

“Dumb people do dumb things,” one X user said.

“He might have issues,” a fifth fan said.

You think? He’s been telling us ever since he started to hashtag everything #CTESPN and admitted that he believes he has the disease.

Antonio Brown Could Be Suffering From CTE

As much as people want to believe Brown is just a guy who is unstable, selfish and uncaring of anything that doesn’t involve himself, former teammates insist that his behavior changed after a brutal hit from Vontaze Burfict in 2016.

If the man is telling you he has mental issues, then we should believe him, no?

Brown spent 12 years in the NFL, compiling over 12,000 receiving yards, but at some point, his relationship with the Steelers deteriorated, after winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and being taken into Tom Brady’s home he started disrespecting Brady and his former wife Giselle on social media.

He’s also expressed a desire to play in the NFL again, but most people feel that is a delusional hope after all of the drama AB has gotten into since unceremoniously leaving the NFL.

With his funds low and opportunities in sports nonexistent, let’s hope Brown can get the help he needs and get his life back on track.