Antonio Brown Wanted By Police For Unpaid Child Support | The Arena League Team Owner Also Gets Kicked Off Field By Security Who Don’t Believe He Owns Albany Empire

Antonio Brown caught another “L” in his new life of not catching footballs. The former star wide receiver attended the Albany Empire’s inaugural game this week and, as owner, decided to take a pregame walk on the field. Although the Empire would execute an easy 70-33 win over the Orlando Predators, it didn’t come without controversy for their new National Arena League franchise boss, “AB.”

What Happened Between Security And Team Owner AB?

Security aggressively told Brown to leave the field during a pregame walk around the sidelines to greet his fans. As Brown walked and interacted with fans, many of which were children, he received a great reception, but as he walked down the line of supporters, he and his videographer were told that they needed to leave the field. Brown kept walking while someone said to security, “He owns the team.”





This latest fiasco comes at the same time that a warrant has apparently been issued for Brown’s arrest in relation to unpaid child support.

Why Didn’t Security Guards Believe Brown Was A Team Owner?

The security guard disbelieved the revelation and replied, “No, he doesn’t,” while continuing to tell Brown to leave the field. When the security guard encountered Brown, he was already stepping away from the fans and walking toward the exit, but he told the security guard, “I’m going nowhere,” insisting that he would stay on the field.

What Is Antonio Brown’s Role With Albany Empire?

But does Brown’s newly acquired ownership stake turn off the previous owners? The departure of those credited most recently for the team’s success would suggest such.

Brown became a co-owner of the Albany Empire in early March. Recently, an ownership shakeup has left him seemingly as the last man standing in the owner’s box. Former majority owner Mike Kwarta announced via press release on April 19th that he is no longer affiliated with the team. Kwarta is responsible for bringing Brown as a co-owner in March; each owned 47.5 percent of the team. According to Kwarta, he sold his shares to Brown for $1.

Power Struggle

“It’s what’s best for the brand, the community, the arena, the county, the fans and the players,” Kwarta said to The Times Union. “There’s a little bit of a power struggle with me and Antonio right now, and he’s got a lot of interest in owning the team himself, and it’s best for me to step out of the way at this time and allow that process to happen.”

Kwarta’s company TechEast Fire and Water Restoration has been a significant sponsor of the Empire. Then Kwarta became a critical factor in the Empire’s return from bankruptcy and surviving the COVID pandemic helping the Empire win two NAL championships from 2021 to the present.

Leaving with Kwarta are Team President Matt Woods and Director of Media Relations Jeff Levack.

Previously, Brown said he owned 100 percent of the team, which Kwarta has refuted. However, he is making sure that his legacy is cemented with the team. His father, Eddie Brown, is a former Albany Firebird and the Empire’s current vice president of operations. As Brown continues his second act after football, it is a struggle for recognition as a boss, even by his team security.

