Business Is NOT Boomin’ | Antonio Brown Getting Sued For A Whole Lotta Money Over Diamond Fingers By Celebrity Jeweler Shuki International

Antonio Brown is being accused of bad behavior yet again. Celebrity jeweler Jean Louis Shuck, aka Shuki International, is suing A.B. and claims that the ex-NFL star owes him over $1 million.

The jeweler, famous for his “diamond fingers,” explained his grievance with Brown in a new lawsuit filed in Los Angeles this week, claiming back in 2022 he gave Brown several pieces of jewelry with the promise that A.B. would pay him $1,095,000 for all of it. Shuki International said Brown did him dirty and never forked over the agreed-upon payment.

Brown Fingered

Shuki blessed Brown with some outlandish pieces, including his signature “Shuki International” diamond fingers, which reportedly cost $500K apiece. That means two fingers equal most of the alleged bill Brown owes. Shuki also said he provided Brown with a rose gold black diamond version of the finger piece, a white gold chain, and a ring.

According to the lawsuit, Brown reportedly received some of the items on Feb. 24, 2022, and agreed to pay Shuki International almost $1.1 million to cover it by Dec. 1, 2022. However, he now claims that Brown never honored the deal. Steven H. Stone, Shuki International’s attorney, told TMZ that the jeweler would publicly address the claims later.

It will be hard for Brown to shake the allegations as he has publicly affiliated himself with Shuki International, even memorializing their relationship on a song entitled “Shuki Diamonds,” last year to show his love for the celebrity jeweler. Brown and Shuki have also appeared on stage together in the past year to perform the song.

Shuki has outfitted other blinged-up stars like Floyd Mayweather, Jr in Brown’s celebrity circle. Brown has yet to comment publicly on the suit, but it is just the most recent public breakups with his former friends.

Beef On Beef

Antonio Brown recently revealed where things worsened between him, his former teammate, and legendary retired quarterback Tom Brady. The former Bucs receiver recently went on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast and talked about what he says Brady told Brown’s agent, Ed Wasielewski.

Before Brown took his shirt off and exited MetLife Stadium in January 2022, his relationship with Brady and the Bucs had long been over, he claims.

“Now when we get the ring in 2021, the next year, I’m the last guy that signed,” said Brown on the podcast. “My agent, Ed Wasielewski, is getting called, cursed out by Tom Brady over why is he pushing back for the contract for scraps.

“Imagine if you heard that, the same guy that brought you in to win a ring, the same agent he told you to hook up with to get the deal, is not telling me, the guy’s calling him, saying, yo, cursing him out about scraps of a contract.”

Brown has kept a halo of random issues hovering over him, many he created by going online and poking the bear with former players like Brady. However, his most recent beef might cost him a “Whole Lotta Money.”

