Antonio Brown Now Says He Turned On Tom Brady Because The GOAT Thought He Was In A Football Huddle And Cursed Out AB’s Agent Over Contract Dispute

Now that the dust has settled, Antonio Brown is revealing where things took a turn for the worse between him and Tom Brady. The former Bucs receiver recently went on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast and talked about what he says Brady told Brown’s agent, Ed Wasielewski.

Brown was the last player to re-sign with the Buccaneers following their Super Bowl winning season in 2021. He was forced to take a team friendly deal due to many reasons, but mainly because of his unpredictable behavior. NFL Network reported the deal he signed with the team in May 2021 was for one year and worth up to $6.25 million with incentives. It also included $3.1 million in guaranteed money.

The Turning Point

Before Brown took his shirt off and exited MetLife Stadium in January 2022, his relationship with Brady and the Bucs had long been over, he claims.

“Now when we get the ring in 2021, the next year I’m the last guy that signed,” said Brown on the podcast.

“My agent, Ed Wasielewski, is getting called, cursed out by Tom Brady over why is he pushing back for the contract for scraps. Imagine if you heard that, the same guy that brought you in to win a ring, the same agent he told you to hook up with to get the deal, is not telling me, the guy’s calling him, saying, yo, cursing him out about scraps of a contract.”

Brown also said he actually was hurt in his final NFL game with the Buccaneers.

“I give everyone their props from a team standpoint, as far as the team, but you know, we all got our own agendas in the midst of the team,” said Brown. He continued, “So when you’re an older player, you getting deals like that, you feel like, and I’m telling, my agent’s telling me already before the season that this guy, who he hooked me up with, is calling him, cussing him out about the contract.”

It was reported that the team was reluctant to sign Brown because of his rocky relationship with then head coach Bruce Arians and his previous behavior with other teams. Arians served as the offensive coordinator for the Steelers from 2007-11 and worked with Brown for two seasons.

Past Tension

In August, it was reported that Brady stepped away from Buccaneers training camp to take some personal time.

Brown tweeted a cryptic message that suggested the future Hall of Fame quarterback was stealing money from the organization.

“Alex Guerra [sic] You think i won’t have smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me !” Brown tweeted. “Boy getting paid by bucks [sic] n taking players money too.”

He continued in another tweet, “Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days [to] go home get his mind [right] lol. Now u see the difference. Put that s*** on.”

In October, he tweeted a picture of Brady’s now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen of him hugged up with her after they won the Super Bowl. The picture was captioned, “Put that S*** On.”

Then, Brown shared alleged text messages that were sent from Brady.

