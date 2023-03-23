Tom Brady Doesn’t Want To Go Will Smith On Anybody, So He Bans Jokes About Family In Upcoming Nextflix Special “The Greatest Roast Of All Time”

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer and seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady retired after an illustrious 23-year NFL career. And despite numerous rumors that the 45-year-old signal-caller may consider a return, he’s adamant that it won’t happen. In fact he’s made it crystal clear that his playing days are definitely over.

Tom Brady Getting Roasted On Netflix, But He Has Conditions

With his gridiron days now done, Brady is expected to head into the Fox Sports booth in 2024, for a whopping $37.5 million per year. But in the meantime he’s doing the dad thing, and reportedly prepping to be roasted in a Netflix special called “The Greatest Roast Of All Time.”

While Brady is OK with just about any jokes, he’s adamant that ones about his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen or his family are off limits.

Per an unidentified source who talked to the outlet RadarOnline:

“Tom is fine being the butt of jokes. Say whatever you want about him — but not about his family! It’s the one rule that’s non-negotiable.”

The special has been in talks for the better part of the last year, and now it seems as if it really has legs.

It's not a Roast if there are conditions. https://t.co/h2otEPVU3y — Shannon Terry (@ShannonTerry) March 22, 2023

Brady Is Prepped For Whatever

Known as a pretty cool and well-liked guy by his teammates, Brady even drummed up the series last spring quoting a friend and fellow former NFL-er.

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … I’m only here so I won’t get fined,” Brady said last year when announcing his part in the Netflix series.

Robbie Praw the VP of stand-up and comedy for Netflix had this to say about the landmark comedic roast:

“Can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay his roast.”

Bundchen Recently Opened Up About Divorce

After 12 years of marriage, Brady and Bündchen went through a highly publicized divorce in October, and for the protection of his and Bündchen’s children in the ordeal, the NFL legend isn’t permitting wisecracks about anything pertaining to them.

The supermodel Bündchen recently opened up for the first time since their divorce. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she also wanted to make it clear that Brady opting to return for another season after retiring wasn’t why the two called it quits.

“Wow, people really made it about that,” Gisele told Vanity Fair about the football rumor involving Tom Brady.

“What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It’s not so black and white.”

“Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,” she told Vanity Fair. “When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize we just wanted different things. And now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance.”

Brady and Bündchen both say they’re still emotional about the divorce. But their only focus now is co-parenting their two young children amicably and ensuring that they have all the love they can give.