Tom Brady’s Got Jokes… But They’re Not That Good

Tom Brady is moving onto greener pastures, and besides the very lucrative deal with Fox Sports to be an analyst, he wants to take his talents to the stand-up stage.

The greatest football player of all time has basically chosen to take a year off before starting his high-profile gig at Fox Sports, in favor of becoming a comedian. Comedy is a fast-paced craft that puts you in the hotseat and all eyes are on you to come through or bomb. Brady has spent his NFL career under fire and in control so getting up on stage and risking it all would most likely replace the void of football before he goes into the broadcast booth.

Tom Brady might be taking a shot at standup comedy (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Why Is Tom Brady Doing Standup Comedy?

According to Radar Online, Brady’s idea to get into the comedy world came after his short cameo in the Brady-inspired comedy movie 80 for Brady. Behind the scenes, the former Patriot and Buccaneer were fanned over by actresses Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Rita Morena for his acting. Although Brady only read off of a few lines for his short stint on the movie, he enjoyed reading professionally written scripts and working with real acting professionals in a comedy movie.

Although the professional actresses were very welcoming of Brady, and they all got along very well, others around him feel like the game of comedy that Brady’s trying to enter into is a whole different world than what he experienced on the set of a movie connected to him.

Radar Online quoted an insider as saying “The ladies were super nice to him and he did a nice job reading professionally written material in a small part — but he’ll be playing in a whole different league if he takes up the stand-up stage,” said the insider.

Can Tom Brady Hack It At Comedy?

These Brady insiders indeed feel like it would be a terrible idea for Brady to try to jump into the comedic route, and possibly even damage his career.

“Tom was a terrific quarterback, but he needs to toss this idea before it’s too late,” another person who heard some of Brady’s jokes said. “As a comic — he’s strictly a water boy,”

Tom Brady hasn’t known what it was like to be a waterboy since 2001 when he took over for Drew Bledsoe and became the legend we all know today.

So if the struggle is as real as some of these spectators claim, Brady could be in for a very rude awakening.

What Kind Of Material Would Brady Use In Stand Up Routine?

Brady claims that he is using this time away from his career to focus on his family, more specifically spending time with his kids. Apparently, a good amount of the material would heavily feature Tom Brady joking about his past life as a football quarterback.

“He does a great impersonation of former teammate Rob Gronkowski — and his over-the-top Boston accent is hilarious,” says the insider.

But according to Radar Online, one of his jokes that fell flat was “What did the linebacker say to the flight attendant? Put me in coach!”

That can’t possibly be Brady’s attempt at a comedy career, he’s just simply too smart and calculated as a leader to want to move to this type of activity.

Hopefully, he listens to his peers about the comedy route and steers clear of it. For someone as talented and hardworking as Brady, this would be a very underwhelming way to see him step back into the sights of the public. Should he really try to pursue a comedy career, he should start on social media and see how fans respond there first before taking the stage.