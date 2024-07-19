There’s Only Room For One Old Diva On This Team: Terrell Owens Still Crying Over Tom Brady Quashing His Hopes Of NFL Return At Age 48

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was considered difficult to deal with at times by his teammates.



Despite his greatness on the gridiron, Owens has long been looked at as a locker room menace who becomes a problem when things don’t go his way. Or the ball wasn’t thrown his way. That in itself is part of the reason he was voted a second-ballot Hall of Famer when his numbers screamed first ballot.

Owens, who turns 51 this year, has been out of the league since 2012 when he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.



But it’s not for lack of effort. Owens has always kept himself in tip-top shape with the hopes of getting another shot. That opportunity hasn’t come, and now Owens is speaking out about his efforts to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2021 and how Tom Brady ignored him.

Owens Calls Out Brady

During a recent appearance on the “Bubba Dub Show,” Owens detailed how he reached out to Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

“Tom Brady ignored me. The year that AB went crazy… they just needed somebody to fill some holes with AB leaving at the receiver position.

“I reached out to him through Randy Moss and some other people, just to come in and play third down and red zone situations. This dude ignored me. It just shows you the lack of respect there, but then when they get in front of you they want to act like they respect you.”

“If he really wanted me, he could’ve made that happen.”

Is T.O Serious ?

Owens sounds crazy to think that Brady and the Buccaneers would want to deal with another mercurial receiver after the AB debacle.



AB’s actions ruined it for the more charismatic and “me-first” era guys like himself and Owens, who both are extremely talented but also hard to manage and control at times.



The Buccaneers were fresh off winning the franchise’s second Super Bowl, and despite losing Brown after his undressing and leaving the field in Week 17, the team still won the NFC South and a playoff game before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round.

Fans Had Fun At Owens Expense

As they’ve done with the aforementioned Brown on many occasions, fans didn’t miss the opportunity to roast Owens for his wild take about Brady.

Sebber (@sebastianbaugh) took to X to say this:

“Bruh you were 48 I’d ignore you too LOL.”

CLIPS (@yourclipss) also joined in the fun, quipping, “Owens is like that ex gf or bf that just can’t accept the fact that the relationship is over LMAO.”

Owens is speaking out about his efforts to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2021 and how Tom Brady ignored him. (Getty Images)

The second tweet really sticks, because despite his age Owens still believes he can help an NFL team. It’s now been 12 years and no one has pulled the trigger to bring him in.

He’s a Hall of Famer who should be happy with the illustrious career he had and hang up the cleats. Brady has.