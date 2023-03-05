Antonio Brown Has Best Week Ever: Buys Football Team And Rocks Rolling Loud

Antonio Brown is having one of the best weeks of his life, fulfilling his sports and music passions on a large scale. Brown made a full-circle business move announcing his ownership stake in the Albany Empire of the National Arena League. Brown’s father, Eddie Brown, played for the team during the 1990s. The team announced on Thursday that the elder Brown will also join the franchise as vice president of football operations.

Antonio Brown to the Albany Empire Arena Football team??? https://t.co/pGJd5idQBh — AJ Pankowski (@PankowskiAjCBS6) March 1, 2023

“I grew up here, as a little kid watching my dad be successful and watching this building erupt,” the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver said during the introductory press conference.

“For me, to be in a family-oriented city like Albany, being here with my dad and my kids and just giving the community and players the opportunity to live out their dreams. So for me, it was easy. I’m just excited to be here and excited to bring Albany Empire a three-peat and see the community and these players live out their dreams.”

WATCH: Here's my entire breakdown from the Albany Empire's announcement earlier today. Antonio Brown and his father, Eddie Brown's move to become part-owners of the team comes with excitement as well as controversy over Antonio's past issues.



The 2023 season begins April 16th. pic.twitter.com/OwHqweRDsa — AJ Pankowski (@PankowskiAjCBS6) March 2, 2023

Family Matters

For Brown, life after football has been a mix of controversy, music, and overall new beginnings. What seemed like an aimless post-football journey has evolved into a burgeoning rap career and professional football ownership.

“I just grew and learned and developed a lot of concepts,” AB continued. “One of the major concepts was family and how important that is. Through all the mistakes that we all make and the different things that we do, there is nothing like family. I was able to learn that here and in the community.”

Antonio Brown with his father Eddie “Touchdown” Brown. Image Credit: Twitter @_MLFootball

The Browns are joining a winning team, as the Empire has won the last two National Arena League championships. His father, Eddie “Touchdown” Brown, contributed to the franchise’s lineage and was voted the best player in Arena League history. He is also an inductee to the AFL Hall of Fame.

“To be able to walk into MVP Arena and first statement I’m hit with is ‘welcome home,’ life is great,” said “Touchdown” Brown.

BREAKING: Former #NFL superstar WR Antonio Brown is buying a football team, per sources.



The 7x Pro Bowl wideout is getting involved with the Albany Empire (previously the Firebirds) of the National Arena League the same team his father who is considered the greatest Arena… https://t.co/ZR6pFalGkr pic.twitter.com/T14epOM9Bt — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 2, 2023

Rolling Loud Catch

Brown capped his week by performing during the annual Rolling Loud concert in Los Angeles on Saturday, debuting unreleased material while showing the world that he still has hands. As people in the crowd threw footballs around, Brown let the crowd know he was ready for an impromptu test.

Nah Antonio Brown making 1 hand catch while on the rolling loud stage 🤣🤣🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0Q9gXC78JH — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 5, 2023

“You got a f*king football, throw that sh-t, I’m open,” Brown said from the stage. Someone in the crowd heard and tossed AB a dime that he caught one-handed with the right hand while holding the mic in his left.

Still listed as an NFL free agent, Antonio Brown hasn’t performed on an NFL football field since he decided to exit MetLife Stadium in the middle of a game while a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2022. He immediately was critical of then-head coach Bruce Arians. He went on an extended rant and social media campaign against Tom Brady during his divorce from his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

With a newfound place in Arena football, AB continues to showcase that his business is Boomin’ and that his arm still works on demand.