Antonio Brown Amplifies Ye’s “Mahomes Throw That Game” Theory | Dez Bryant Co-Signs

Antonio Brown is back at it, spreading his brand of conspiracy theories across the internet like a pseudo-enlightened troll. His latest is a reposting of the infamous Ye appearance on the “Drink Champs” podcast, where West tanked his deal with Adidas by spewing anti-Semitic sentiments.

In a repurposed video labeled “Kanye says NFL is rigged,” Brown focused on the interview portion where West asserts that he saw Patrick Mahomes threw Super Bowl LV in 2021 so that Tom Brady could win it all during his first season playing in Florida.

The West x Brown Effect

(Image Credit: Prince Williams / Getty)

“I’ve seen Mahomes throw that game,” West began. “I seen him throw that game, and its so funny; it’s weird cause I’m, it’s like, on some bipolarity, right because I see Mahomes, and I could see it in his face. I seen a couple of passes he threw, and I knew the conversation; the conversation’s like, ‘You’ve got a long career ahead of you. We need our boy to get seven rings.’ And I love Tom Brady, too, so I’m torn. You’re not always one thing.

“I’m with AB. I’m talking about when Tom Brady won that Super Bowl on Mahomes. I seen him throw a pass, and it looked like Christian Laetner running up the court slow to me cause I seen it and I knew what the conversation was. The conversation, ‘You’ve got a long career ahead of you, we need this one. You ain’t going to be coming out doing all this Michael (Jackson) — you ain’t going to be moonwalking today, Mahomes.'”

At the end of the video, AB shows a tweet from Uber Facts that reads, “The NFL is recognized as an “entertainment” business rather than a sport, and they can legally fix the outcome of games.”

AB added the caption to the IG post, “Moon Walking With Mahomes #YeToldya #Boomin”

AB’s sole NFL championship came from the Super Bowl his controversial Donda Sports partner claims was rigged, and Brown agrees?

Hmmm …

Co-signs Upon Co-signs

Notable former Dallas Cowboys player Dez Bryant weighed in and added more fuel to the fire in the comments.

“I gotta keep it G I’ll be lying if I didn’t say something similar…” Bryant wrote in the post’s comments. “That was an obvious fixed game… truthfully some of the things we all love can be corrupt… ain’t no such thing is a fair game… You gotta find your cult because this world share so many dishonest perspectives…”

It’s not the first time Bryant put something similar on social media.

I gotta keep it G and I’m a wide out to ❤️ I have to admit that wasn’t a holding call.. under 5yds as well… that call for sure dictate the outcome of the game… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 13, 2023

Earlier this month, former NFL running back Arian Foster said the NFL is rigged, and players receive their “scripts” back of house in the locker room during training camp every year. Foster made the statement during the latest episode of Barstool Sports’ “Macrodosing” podcast.

“We were really dedicated to it,” said Foster. “So, it was more so like that’s what practice was about — it was about practicing the script. This is what goes on, this is what we have to do; WWF, so it’s like we know what’s going to happen. You still gotta put on a show.”

Many fans believe that a controversial penalty on Eagles defensive back James Bradberry that led to the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII was an example of the game being rigged.

Foster was being sarcastic, but many have not, and with Brown amplifying West’s conspiracies, the NFL is contending with an undercurrent of gameplay disbelief.