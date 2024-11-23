‘MY Girlfriends Got CTE’: Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Drops Bombshell On Ex P. Diddy Flame Yung Miami Who Thought He Was “Dating Lil Kim”

Rap star Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha, is the former girlfriend of P. Diddy and host of her own hit podcast called “Caresha Please,” where she interviews folks from the sports and entertainment industry. Her latest sit-down was with the talented but definitely mercurial Antonio Brown, who did what the former NFL All-Pro normally does, speak his mind.

Former NFL star Antonio Brown was a guest on Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” podcast and he shot his shot even after she asked him about his alleged fling with Lil Kim. (Photo: Getty Images)

One of the things Yung Miami asked AB is, “Do you think you suffer from CTE?”

Brown responded as only he could, saying, “My girlfriends got CTE.”

AB Opens Up And Shoots Shot At Caresha

Brown’s actions over the last few years have made many believe the former dynamic Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout suffers from CTE from all the blows to the head during his playing days. Brown’s answer to the question seemed like a joke, suggesting that his women have got to have some kind of brain trauma to deal with him in a relationship.

Antonio Brown shoots his shot at Yung Miami during her show, Caresha Please.

Never one to shy away from shooting his shot, Brown also asked Yung Miami, “Do you wanna marry me?” after the “Act Up” rapper asked the father of seven if he wanted to eventually tie the knot. “So you ready to give me a shot,” Brown asked Yung Miami. “How old you is?” replied the “Act Up” rapper. “Old enough,” Brown responded several times as Yung Miami pressed him for an age range. “You 20-something, 30-something or pushing 40?” she asked Brown.

Brown replied, “You going younger now?” which was a backhanded reference to her well-publicized relationship with an older, former Bad Boy mogul, who is currently fighting sex trafficking charges from behind bars.

“What’s your relationship status?” Caresha asked. “I thought you was dating Lil Kim.”

To which Brown mumbled, “that’s just a stick.”

Caresha asked him to clarify, and he repeated what sounded like, “a stick.”

Yung Miami quickly shut that down and proceeded to move on to the next topic.

Antonio Brown Is More Popular Than When He Played In NFL: Is He Dating Legendary Rapper Lil Kim?

Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown hasn’t played in the NFL since his infamous undressing and dramatic exit during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game back in 2021.



Since then, the former standout wideout has dabbled in fashion and rap music, as he once teamed up with rap and business mogul Kanye West. Things got so good at one point that Ye even made AB the president of Donda Sports.

On the music side of things Brown has performed at some of the biggest events music has to offer, often getting the crowd turnt with his hit song “Put That S—t On.”



Beyond that, he’s still the AB that picks online battles with others at random and says whatever he feels. That’s exactly he did in a recent interview with City Girls emcee and podcast host Yung Miami.

Yung Miami Expresses Love For Tom Brady

Interviewing Brown wouldn’t be right if you didn’t ask about his checkered past with seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, whom Yung Miami expressed her love for.

“I love Tom Brady.”

Brown’s response about his former friend:

“Oh, you love him. You like white boys?”

Being petty Brown then proceeded to talk about the picture he posted of he and Brady’s then wife supermodel Gisele Bündchen after the Bucs Super Bowl with the caption “Put that s—t on.”

Brown told Yung Miami, “Ni—as wives’ be on me all the time. I brought slavery back to the white women.”

Maybe AB really does suffer from CTE, especially when you consider the ignorant things he says so frequently.

Tomlin Walks Off On Thought Of AB Rejoining Steelers

During his Friday press conference following the Steelers’ 24-19 road loss to the Cleveland Browns that made Mike Tomlin 0-6 in road Thursday night games, the legendary Steelers coach wasn’t in the mood for Brown’s shenanigans.

When asked about Brown’s post on X saying he’d be willing to join the Steelers “for the rest of the season for free,” Tomlin just ended the interview by walking off without giving an answer.

That lets you know where Brown and the Steelers’ relationship stands.