“Sometimes ppl Just Need Help”: Antonio Brown GoFundMe For Dad Arrested After Leaving Kids at McDonald’s To Pursue Job Approaching $80,000

Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown says plenty of things that ruffle feathers and are considered politically incorrect on social media, but he clearly still has a heart as AB vows to help the Georgia family whose 24-year-old dad, Chris Louis, was arrested for leaving young kids at McDonald’s to attend a nearby job interview.

Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Starts GoFundMe For Arrested Father Of Three Chris Louis

The news of Louis’ arrest got the attention the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and social media star, who sympathized with Louis.

“Story caught me by surprise. A dad just trying to find a way to make money for his family. I know he shouldn’t just leave his kids, but some people don’t have the means for babysitting, etc,” Brown wrote on GoFundMe.

Brown says he hasn’t spoken to Louis yet but has hopes of talking with the father in the future. The 36-year-old NFL legend set up a fundraiser with the help of GoFundMe to make sure Louis received it directly.

“Chris was on the Pursuit of Happiness & sometimes ppl just need help,” Brown wrote on X

Brown, a father of six, donated $1,000 himself.

The fundraiser was created late Tuesday night and has raised almost $80,000, proving that Brown still has influence and has a heart despite his past drama and his wild social media rants and attacks. This will surely help Louis, who got into this mess in the first place because of his hunger for a job.

Chris Louis Arrested For Leaving Kids Ages 1,6 and 10 in McDonalds While He Interviewed For Job

This scenario has been the subject of much opinion on social media in the last few days since Chris Louis was arrested. Louis, 24, allegedly walked with his three kids from his apartment to the restaurant in Augusta just before 4:30 p.m. on March 22, according to The Augusta Press.

The youngsters – ages 1, 6 and 10 – spent their time alone in the restaurant, which has an indoor play area attached to the dining room. Louis was charged with deprivation of a minor for the March 22 incident at the Augusta McDonald’s, according to Augusta Police Department.

Louis was seen leaving Mickey D’s, returning shortly after to check on his kids before exiting again. A concerned customer called the police, according to reports. Richmond County Sheriff deputies came on the scene and located the minors who were unharmed inside the store while waiting for their dad.

According to reports Louis arrived back at the McDonald’s just before 6:20 p.m., where police arrested him for leaving his children alone in public. Louis, who doesn’t own a car, pleaded his case, telling police he left his children behind because he didn’t want them to walk back to his home as he went to the interview, according to reports. Police didn’t escalate the situation. They waited inside with Louis until the children’s mom arrived to take them home Louis was arrested and charged with deprivation of a minor.

Chris Louis Should Have Found Somebody To Watch His Kids: Social Media Reacts

Louis could have found a better way to get care for his kids rather than abandoning them in a restaurant. Despite the illegalities of his actions, his intentions garnered him some sympathy on social media.

“Yeah, it’s a little iffy on the 1yr old, but dude was trying to get a job. Give him a break,” a second concerned user said. “I know it’s a desperate situation and brother made a mistake but an understandable one. All he could think about was the hope of a job,” a fourth added. “Dude was literally doing the best he could with what he has. I commend him for that, it’s not easy,” another comment said.

Naturally, he also got criticized for the way he handled the situation. A one-year-old should never be left unattended.

“You simply can’t leave your kids like that and I get how this happened. But there are plenty of questions,” one X user commented. Said one sympathizer: “Everything about this is really sad. A father with no options for childcare tries to get a job to support his kids. Leaves them unattended in a McDonald’s play place by the interview place so he’s not away from them for long. They’re too young to be left unattended and the 10yo is too young to bear responsibility for the 1yo or 6yo. Ironically, had he left them at home alone (and for much longer) he wouldn’t have been arrested.”

Louis didn’t exhibit great parenting skills in this situation, and he probably didn’t leave the kids at home because he knew that wouldn’t be very safe either. He won’t be doing hard time for his neglect, but critical thinking skills like those won’t get you too many jobs.

