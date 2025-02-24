I Don’t Think He Wants To End It On That Note’: Former NFL Player Says Mike Tomlin Knows 41-Year-Old Aaron Rodgers Trumps Russell Wilson and Justin Fields ‘Any Day’

Aaron Rodgers has had time to think since being cut by the New York Jets after two rocky seasons, as they introduced new head coach Aaron Glenn into the mix. It was clear Rodgers was blindsided by the move, as reports say he reluctantly left the Jets facility basically kicking and screaming.

It had to be a humbling experience for a guy who has been called the greatest pure passer of the football many times and considered one of the best to ever do it, rarely facing criticism for his performance on the field.

Despite fans begging Rodgers to retire on social media, doubting he has the focus, dedication or talent to be the same elite quarterback at 41, he hasn’t officially given up the gridiron. Therefore, there are teams who will be interested in him if he is serious about returning.

Aaron Rodgers Won’t Retire: Wants To Go Out On Top

According to Jonathan Casillas, a former NFL linebacker who played with some of the greatest quarterbacks of this era, including Tom Brady, if Rodgers does return he won’t want to inherit any more reclamation projects. His ego won’t allow him to retire off a 5-12 record and the resounding boos he heard as the losses mounted.

“It depends on where he’s at in his life in his journey,” Casillas said on The Shadow League “Locker Room” podcast with Osei The Dark Secret. “He’s a very spiritual guy, connected, a lot more grounded than he used to be earlier in his career. Which we’re talking about a four-time MVP career.” “I don’t think he wants to end it on that note,” Casillas explained. “There’s a lot of great quarterbacks who had long careers and ended it on a high note. Brett Favre sent to Minnesota and had a Super Bowl push late in his career, and Aaron Rodgers got injured the year before this year and the Jets missed the playoffs.”

Casillas had nothing but high praise for Rodgers at this point in his career, but he’s definitely not the same guy who used to dominate Casillas’ defenses in the NFL.

“I’ve never beaten Aaron Rodgers. That dude is an incredible quarterback, one of the greatest you’ve ever seen. But he’s only been to one Super Bowl and won once,” Casillas said. “I don’t know where he can go to make that happen again, it’s going to be difficult. But at least a playoff contender. Feel like a ‘Man, I left on a good note.’ I just don’t feel like he’s the guy that’s like I’m good. I’m content on leaving NY in the situation that they’re in,” Casillas added. Aaron Rodgers To Replace Matthew Stafford In Hometown State?

As the Rams try to figure out if they want to give their aging superstar quarterback Matt Stafford a mega deal, Rodgers’ name has surfaced as a possible short-term replacement for Stafford. One who can also help the talented team make a Super Bowl run.

Rodgers is from California and has a home in L.A., so a West Coast move makes sense. Rumor has it he may also be willing to take a significant pay raise on his next contract. He had a two-year $75 million contract that he signed with the Jets in 2022. He’s not yet a free agent, but the Jets are moving on from him, so he will be released at some point this offseason.

Sean McVay is a head coach that prefers experience at the quarterback position, which is also favorable to Rodgers.

Jonathan Casillas Says Pittsburgh Steelers and Mike Tomlin Best Fit For Rodgers

Casillas believes that the Pittsburgh Steelers are the best fit for Rodgers at this point in his career. Especially if he wants to go out on a good note. Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, and there’s no reason to believe that he would have one with Rodgers at the helm.

“You have to have stability at head coach,” Casillas explained. “Somebody that can tell Aaron Rodgers this is my show. To me, I don’t know if they’re ready for an Aaron Rodgers roller coaster, but the Pittsburgh Steelers I know have two quarterbacks but their output on offense. … I mean Aaron Rodgers can do that any day what they did offensively last year.” ”The Steelers are in a situation where they need to win now,” Casillas added. “They have winning seasons, but they haven’t been THAT team, and I know Mike Tomlin wants to get back to that. There’s only so much staying at mediocrity that you can do as a coach. You set a standard and Mike Tomlin did. If you’re falling below standards on a regular basis, well you set that high bar.” “Can you bring somebody in at a quarterback position that can help you beat Baltimore twice or once, the Browns, Cincinnati,” Casillas asked. “Aaron Rodgers can fit in certain places and he’s still a great QB, but who can take a big name, a big character that comes in? If anybody can do it is Mike Tomlin. “ Emmanuel Ocho Says Teams Are Better Off Without Aaron Rodgers

Sports analyst Emmanuel Ocho disagrees with Casillias. “The Speak” host recently said:

“A good team can’t want Aaron Rodgers because teams are better as of late without Rodgers than they are with Rodgers,” Acho said.

The Packers had better records when Aaron Rodgers left. The Jets had better records without Aaron Rodgers than when they got him.

“I always ask myself three questions in life,” Acho continued. “Coincidence? Causation? Or correlation? Is there a correlation between the fact that the Packers are better and the Jets were better without Aaron Rodgers than they were with Aaron Rodgers. Or is it purely coincidence? Well, if an NFL season is roughly 17 games and I just showed you all a three-year sample size, we’re talking roughly 51 games in which teams are better without Aaron Rodgers than they are with Aaron Rodgers. I refuse to believe it’s coincidence. Now the question for me to chase: Is it causation?”

Both perspectives are valid. Rodgers will be one season older. He could hang it up and ride off into the sunset, podcasting and doing his psychedelics and being loved everywhere he goes. Casillas doesn’t believe an ego as big as Rodgers can go out without some kind of victorious taste in his mouth. Getting booted from the Jets is not what he had in mind.

“I don’t think Aaron Rodgers will walk away from the game after his performance and what the Jets did on paper,” Casillas said.