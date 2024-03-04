Kanye West DM’d Influencer Bryce Hall’s Girlfriend | Is Ye About To Engage In Fisticuffs With Bareknuckle Boxer?

Music mogul Kanye West is always in the news, albeit through his back-and forth-with ex-wife Kim Kardashian or him and his half-dressed new wife Bianca Censori somewhere walking around barefoot.



Ye’s always entertaining takes on world events, race and money add to his global appeal.



Kanye Caught Trying To DM Bryce Hall’s Girl

In Ye’s latest hiccup he was caught red-handed in the DMs of Mikaela Lafuente, who happens to be the girlfriend of influencer Bryce Hall.



Hall is a popular social media influencer and bareknuckle boxer who’s made his fame on Tik Tok with 24 million followers and over 3 million subscribers to his YouTube channel. Hall is calling out West for creeping in his lady’s personal DMs and not inviting him.

Kanye is sliding on my girlfriend.. someone tell Kim pic.twitter.com/rSw6ADR1vk — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 2, 2024

Why Did Ye DM LaFuente?

In the DM Ye invites Hall’s lady to just hang out and listen to some of his new music.

“Back in Cali? Wanted to see if you wanted to hang out and listen to the new album.”

Lafuente, an Instagram model who very likely knows Ye from the past quickly declined the offer saying this in response.

“Nope, thank you.”

Her response was short and sweet, almost giving off vibes that she’s pretty familiar with Ye.

While Hall seemingly laughed it off, in a tweet he also said West is his next challenger in the ring.

“My bare knuckle opponent for the LA show is Kanye btw…. we’re just hyping the fight a bit, stay tuned.”

Hall Wants To Fight Ye?

Don’t know how serious Hall is about that, or he could just be sending a warning to Ye for jumping in his girlfriend’s DMs.

Ye Has Other Things Happening

Every so often Ye calls out his ex-wife Kardashian for something he feels she isn’t doing right as a parent.



The latest is having the couple’s children attend Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, which has many A-list celebrities children as students. That’s not befitting for Ye who went on a rampage last week telling Kardashian:

“Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now. It’s a fake school for celebrities that are used by the system.”

Interesting words from Ye, who’s become known for these type outburst now that he and his ex-wife are co-parenting.

But in the meantime it sounds like Hall might want a piece of Ye.