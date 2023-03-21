Kanye And Kim Working The Co-Parent Thing In Europe As The Kardashian Curse On Athletes Continues

Kim Kardashian has been in Europe with son Saint West and they’ve taken in a couple big time soccer matches. Last Thursday they watched Arsenal take on Sporting in their Europa League Round of 16 matchup. On Sunday they were in Paris to watch PSG take on Rennes in a Ligue 1 match. Arsenal and PSG were being supported by the reality TV star and her son, and both lost. Is the Kardashian curse still alive?

Arsenal ❌

PSG ❌



The Kim Kardashian curse continues. 😅 pic.twitter.com/a1W7YHFXOb — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 19, 2023

The Kardashian Curse

The Kardashian-Jenner clan have dated their share of high profile athletes and when the relationships end the athlete’s play often falls off. Thus the Kardashian curse.

In this instance, Kardashian isn’t known to be dating anyone on Arsenal or PSG, but her mere presence and support of those teams seems to have led to losses.

Saint is a soccer player back home in the U.S. and is also a huge fan. Kardashian appeared to be taking Saint and some of his friends on this mini Euro soccer trip. Saint and his friends were seen taking photos with PSG star Kylian Mbappé post match.

Kardashian also shares North, 9, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, with Kanye, 45, whom she wed in 2014 and split from in 2021 with the divorce finalizing in 2022.

Great to welcome special guest @KimKardashian to the Parc des Princes today! #PSGSRFC pic.twitter.com/xbWtnDTEER — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 19, 2023

North West Hanging Out With Stepmom

Meanwhile West was spotted attending a church service in Los Angeles with North and his new “wife” Bianca Censori, 28, on Saturday.

The “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” rapper married his former Yeezy employee in a non-legally binding ceremony in January.

Kanye and Censori were spotted a week ago at Universal Studios with North. It seems as though North is getting used to her “stepmother.”

It seems as though both Kanye and Kim are doing what they can to make life as “normal” for the kids as possible. Seeing two of the four kids engaging in different activities with one parent suggests Kanye and Kim are being open and flexible with each other on co-parenting.

Kanye has remained quiet since his “marriage” to Censori. That’s probably a good thing for the 24-time Grammy award winner. Between the public divorce from Kim, the ugly breakup with Adidas, the anti-Semitic tweets, and the bizarre public behavior, he needed a break from making negative headlines.

As for Kardashian she dated actor/comedian Pete Davidson briefly, following her split from West. Her SKIMS brand continues to generate cash, recently valued over $3 billion.

Are The Kardashians Invited To The Met Gala?

All hasn’t been great for the Kardashian-Jenner clan though. There is a rumor that they might not be on the guest list for the annual Met Gala.

It is among the most star-studded events and only the rich and famous are invited. Neither the event chair, Anna Wintour, nor Kardashian have confirmed or denied this rumor but it did gather some steam.

It is highly unlikely Kardashian won’t be invited. She attended her first Met Gala in 2013 when she was married to Kanye, and has attended every year since. She has stunned on the red carpet and is a fixture at the exclusive A-list event.