‘Do She Know Her Father Is Crazy?’: Antonio Brown’s Daughter Antanyiah Signs With Kansas For Track, And Fans Are Surprised At How Present A Father He Is

Antanyiah Brown is the daughter of former NFL star Antonio Brown. She is a track star who definitely has her father’s genes.

One of Brown’s seven children, Antaniyah recently signed with the University of Kansas. She announced her decision to run D-1 track at Kansas in front of a crowd of family and friends at North Miami High School.

Track star Antanyiah Brown has signed with the University of Kansas. She’s Antonio Brown’s daughter! 💪🏾🔥🏃🏾‍♀️



pic.twitter.com/wbgiEhRs8T — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) March 13, 2026

Brown was in attendance to show his daughter support. Despite his controversial public image, Brown spends plenty of time pouring into his sons and daughters. He documents his journey online for all to see.

His Thanksgiving dinner video in November 2025, with all of his sons, definitely presented him in a different light to people who only know him from what they read in the blogs and his over-the-top social media posts.

Antonio Brown enjoying Thanksgiving with all of his boys🦃💯 pic.twitter.com/RoDBW58u8N — ًWave Checkers (@wavecheckers) November 27, 2025

Who Is Antanyiah Brown ?

Antanyiah is among the top senior sprinters in Florida, finishing 4th in the 100-meter dash and 7th in the 200 meters as a junior. The Brown family has a long history of athletic excellence, with Antonio being a dominant NFL All-Pro wide receiver. Antanyiah’s decision to continue the family’s legacy by running track at the collegiate level is a significant milestone.

She’s the second-oldest of seven children. All of their first names begin with an A, like their dad.

Antonio Brown Jr. (born 2007) with Shameika Brailsford

Antanyiah Brown (born 2008) with Wiltrice Jackson

Autonomy Brown (born 2014) with Chelsie Kyriss

Ali Brown (born 2015) with Chelsie Kyriss

Apollo Brown (born 2017) with Chelsie Kyriss

Allure Brown (born 2020) with Chelsie Kyriss

Additionally, he has a son named Ace with Cydney Moreau, born in July 2024

He’s fallen upon hard times financially and recently was accused of shooting at a man during a scuffle outside a Miami boxing event. Brown claims he was attacked and the perpetrator tried to rob him. He is scheduled to face a jury next year, a judge ruled in February.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez set Brown’s trial for Jan. 11, 2027. The judge also scheduled a hearing on Brown’s Stand Your Ground claims for June 23, according to court records.

We were today years old when we found out former NFL WR Antonio Brown has a track star daughter named Antanyiah Brown. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gxIBc84RGq — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) March 11, 2026

Fans Reacted To Seeing Antonio Brown Supporting His Track Star Daughter

Brown was like a proud papa watching his daughter continue the family tradition of athletic excellence driving life success. A few fans tried to rain on his parade by bringing up things that they don’t have full understanding of.

“Why is he not in jail? Didn’t he try to shoot somebody?” said one hater. “first time we’ve ever seen them together that n-gga is not in her life,” another critic said, accusing Brown of acting like a present father but not actually being one. “Do she know her father is crazy and a jerk,” another person gibed. “Kansas better hope she got the athletic genes and not the off field drama genes,” an observer cautioned. “That *igga caught a case and cte magically disappeared,” said one fan, suggestion that AB looks like a well-functioning individual and seems to have shaken whatever negative hold that he had on his life previously.

“I thought he was a wanted man.” asked another fan on X.

AB Supports His Talented Kids In All Their Endeavors

Being that Brown’s daughter has nothing to do with whatever her dad had going on, she received plenty of support online.

“Congratulations to her and I’m glad to see AB there for support,” one fan said. “AB always showing up for his kids,” added another.

All of Brown’s kids seem to have his athletic genes. Videos of his son, “Lil AB” went viral after the Super Bowl champion’s son showed the same sticky hands, route-running passion and confidence that his dad exhibited over his career.

Antonio Brown’s son is a dog on that field. 🏈



pic.twitter.com/5JwakzZgS0 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 30, 2025

Runs in the family.