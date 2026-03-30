‘This Isn’t Even Ridiculous To Say’: Fans Debate Comedic Value Of Antonio Brown’s Edgy X Post About Tiger Woods’ Mixed Ethnicity Following Car Wreck

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is once again doing what he does best. That’s right, the former seven-time Pro Bowl pick and four-time First-Team All-Pro is back to his trolling ways, and this time he’s having fun at the expense of Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods Suspicion of DUI Arrest Ignites Social Media Response

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Woods, who’s widely considered the greatest golfer to ever step on the greens, has had his fair share of personal struggles that derailed his career. The 15-time major winner (second only to Jack Nicklaus’s 18) all-time was recently involved in another alleged alcohol-related car accident. With the incident still under investigation and still unfolding, Brown couldn’t resist the urge to make jokes about Woods.

BREAKING: Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash on Friday on Jupiter Island in South Florida, Martin County Sheriff's Office announced.



The extent of Woods' injuries is unknown. pic.twitter.com/vHDhAOSzOA — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 27, 2026

Brown Has No Right To Talk

The former NFL star took to X to rehash an offensive Tweet made by several people all over the internet, taking a shot at Woods’ Asian and Black or “Blasian” ethnicity.

“Tiger Woods drives a car exactly how you would think a black Asian drives.” Tiger Woods drives a car exactly how you would think a black Asian drives — captainmhmhmmh (@elcapitan678) March 27, 2026

Fans immediately began calling AB out for his social media thievery.

Tiger Woods drives a car exactly how you would think a black Asian drives — AB (@AB84) March 28, 2026

“Bruh, you copied and pasted that from another post last night. Be original AB,” one netizen.

This led to much criticism, as the tweet was deemed racist and inappropriate by many. Especially for someone who’s is known for his off-field controversies during his career. Just last year, after a bizarre situation at a podcast, where AB claims, people were attempting to rob him, he was extradited and arrested for the charge of second‑degree attempted murder.

Brown should probably tread lightly as it pertains to clowning and trolling others when his life appears to have its difficulties.

Social Media Didn’t Hold Back On AB

Some fans quickly came for him and let him know what he said wasn’t cool, with a barrage of references to his own personal problems.

“Just… Damn… From the guy who was extradited for attempted murder,” another user mentioned.

“Shut up WOMAN BEATER,” one user said.

“@ab84 crashes out exactly how you think a brain damaged man child would.” a fan said.

“Desperate for Clout Again,” another user added.

“Too Soon and Too Racist,” one user replied.

Some fans thought Brown’s post had some comedic value.

“Good black golf guy but bad asian driver— that’s funny,” one fan commented. “This isn’t even ridiculous to say,” a fan posted on X. “This is so funny I peed a little. Haha,” said another. “As simple as this tweet is. I think it may be some of your best work AB,” a third fan quipped.

What’s Next For Brown And Woods?

As of this month, both Brown and Woods are now facing significant personal, legal and to an extent professional challenges.

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For Woods it’s all about the legal issues stemming from this accident, as well as his physical health that’s failed him tremendously over the last 15 years, therefore putting his golfing future in doubt.

Brown, on the other hand is navigating serious legal issues while actively engaging in social media controversy.