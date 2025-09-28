‘Study My Brain Please I’m Sorry’: Shane Tamura Who Unalived Four People Then Himself In July Attack On NFL Manhattan Offices Is Diagnosed With CTE

When Shane Tamura decided to go to Midtown Manhattan in mid-July and take the lives of four innocent individuals, he was reportedly targeting the NFL offices but took the wrong elevator. In the moments after the slayings Tamura also took his own life with a gunshot to the chest.

Although Tamura never played a single down in the NFL, the 27-year-old former high school football star believed he had CTE. After Tamura took his own life authorities found a three-page note in his pocket that read he wanted to have his brain donated to science to be researched.

Tamura’s Letter Proved Correct

“Study my brain please. I’m sorry. The League knowingly concealed the dangers to our brains to maximize profits,” Tamura said.

A little more than two months later, research had determined that Tamura indeed suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, better known as CTE, and his was considered “low stage.”

Shortly after the announcement about Tamura, the NFL released the following statement.

“We continue to grieve the senseless loss of lives, and our hearts remain with the victims’ families and our dedicated employees,” the NFL said in a statement.

“There is no justification for the horrific acts that took place. As the medical examiner notes, ‘the science around this condition continues to evolve, and the physical and mental manifestations of CTE remain under study’.”

The now deceased Tamura began playing football at age 6 and enjoyed the popular sport through high school. All those years of playing the game played a huge role in him being diagnosed with CTE. Per reports and his mom, Tamura suffered from extremely painful migraines that forced him to take injections into the back of his head in an attempt to alleviate some of the pain.

She also mentioned that prior to his death that Tamura was being treated for depression, concussions, chronic migraines and insomnia.

NFL Rules Have Changed Drastically

In an attempt to reduce CTE-related issues, the league has implemented rule changes, equipment innovations, medical protocols, and funding for research.

That includes targeting and helmet-to-helmet hits, kickoff rule changes, improved helmets, guardian caps, and of course concussion protocol to some of the steps being taken.

Tamura’s story is a prime example why early detection would be helpful,