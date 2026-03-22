‘People Are Bound To Spin Something’: Giants Running Back Cam Skattebo’s Mom Defends ‘Sarcastic’ Comments About Asthma and CTE

NY Giants rising star Cam Skattebo got himself into hot water for comments about CTE and asthma and now his mom has taken to social media to defend her son.
Becky Skattebo says Cam was being sarcastic because he has battled asthma his entire life.
“If only people knew how many times cam had to “run and get mom’s inhaler” they’d realize the sarcasm…you’ll never make everyone happy and you’ll never say all the right things and people are bound to spin something sooner or later in a direction it was never intended to go. 🤷🏼♀️,” she posted on X.
Cam Skattebo Jokes About Serious Brain Disease
Last season New York Giants rookies Cam Skattebo and Jaxson Dart provided some real juice to a team in search of something to ignite a once proud franchise. And while their play didn’t lead to a ton of wins, it did invigorate a fan base that had become the laughingstock of the NFL.
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Although Skattebo’s season was cut short, his toughness, physicality, grit and relentless style of play was obvious. A battering ram type of running back, the former Arizona State Sun Devils star burst on the scene in the 2024 College Football Playoff, helping lead ASU the brink of the semifinals. Despite his on the field play, the crowd favorite has had his share of off the field drama stemming from his college days, and his recent interview concerning CTE doesn’t help matters in that regard.
Skattebo Speaks Too Fast And Instantly Regrets It
During a recent appearance on the “Bring The Juice” podcast, the rising Giants star put his foot in his mouth. When asked by host Frank Delana about medical conditions Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and asthma, Skattebo inexplicably said he believes both are fake. Delana asked Skattebo if he really believed that the degenerative brain disease that’s been linked to continuous hits to the head and has stricken many former players was a real thing.
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Skattebo’s response to the question was shocking, to say the least.
“No. It’s an excuse.”
Delana then added that asthma, a chronic lung disease which can make breathing difficult, also is fake. Wondering if Skattebo might’ve thought his comments were just a hot take, Delana asked and Skattebo once again put his foot in his mouth.
“No, that’s a good take,” Skattebo said. “Yes, asthma’s fake too.”
Delana even mocked the “huffing and puffing,” that’s associated with the disease, saying “you’re just soft.”
Skattebo Apologizes
After receiving tons of blowback from his insensitive and disrespectful comments to those who’ve suffered and are suffering from both diseases, Skattebo issued an apology.
“I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma. I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that l’Il be more mindful and respectful going forward.”
But, the damage has already been done.
Fans Have Plenty To Say About Cam Skattebo CTE Comments
It didn’t take long for fans all over social media to come for Skattebo and his boneheaded comments.
“Hard to blame the guy who averages 2 concussions a week for the things he says,” a fan said.
“White dudes need to be vetted before they’re allowed to buy podcast equipment,” another fan said.
“Bro is suffering from CTE and doesn’t even know it,” a fan quipped.
“Oooooohhhh…
Wow. Talk about losing and alienating half of your fan base. Dang,” another fan mentioned.
“The saddest part is he doesn’t know he’s stupid,” a fan spewed.
“The irony is that he probably got CTE in the game against Texas …,” another fan said.
If safe to say Skattebo likes to write checks that he can’t cash. And, while he did apologize, these comments will likely follow him for the remainder of his career.
This isn’t the first time Cam has exhibited questionable behavior since joining the Giants. Dude has barely played half a season and he’s already racking up penalties off the field
Cam Skattebo Participates In WWE Skit While Rehabbing Season-Ending Ankle Injury
When Cam Skattebo went down with a severe ankle injury — a broken fibula and open dislocation — in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, it was a gruesome injury that cut Cam’s coming out party short and weakened the Giants offense.
Following a positive recovery update, Skattebo, along with several teammates, attended WWE’s Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden, where he participated in a scripted physical and verbal confrontation ringside.
Skattebo was right there in the mix arguing with a wrestler and wearing a protective boot. It seemed like an unnecessary clout chase and immediately made fans question the young players’ priorities. It drew significant criticism from fans, media personalities, even a former NFL All-Pro, who questioned the wisdom of his participation in such a stunt while rehabilitating.