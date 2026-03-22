‘People Are Bound To Spin Something’: Giants Running Back Cam Skattebo’s Mom Defends ‘Sarcastic’ Comments About Asthma and CTE

NY Giants rising star Cam Skattebo got himself into hot water for comments about CTE and asthma and now his mom has taken to social media to defend her son.



If only people knew how many times cam had to "run and get mom's inhaler" they'd realize the sarcasm…you'll never make everyone happy and you'll never say all the right things and people are bound to spin something sooner or later in a direction it was never intended to go. 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/vQmwFpLOOk — Becky Skattebo (@BeckySkattebo) March 22, 2026



Becky Skattebo says Cam was being sarcastic because he has battled asthma his entire life.



“If only people knew how many times cam had to “run and get mom’s inhaler” they’d realize the sarcasm…you’ll never make everyone happy and you’ll never say all the right things and people are bound to spin something sooner or later in a direction it was never intended to go. 🤷🏼‍♀️,” she posted on X.



Cam Skattebo Jokes About Serious Brain Disease

Last season New York Giants rookies Cam Skattebo and Jaxson Dart provided some real juice to a team in search of something to ignite a once proud franchise. And while their play didn’t lead to a ton of wins, it did invigorate a fan base that had become the laughingstock of the NFL.

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Although Skattebo’s season was cut short, his toughness, physicality, grit and relentless style of play was obvious. A battering ram type of running back, the former Arizona State Sun Devils star burst on the scene in the 2024 College Football Playoff, helping lead ASU the brink of the semifinals. Despite his on the field play, the crowd favorite has had his share of off the field drama stemming from his college days, and his recent interview concerning CTE doesn’t help matters in that regard.

Giants' Cam Skattebo says CTE, asthma are fake in stunning video https://t.co/2xO0r9IRcI pic.twitter.com/KsSccaRV2Q — New York Post (@nypost) March 21, 2026

Skattebo Speaks Too Fast And Instantly Regrets It

During a recent appearance on the “Bring The Juice” podcast, the rising Giants star put his foot in his mouth. When asked by host Frank Delana about medical conditions Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and asthma, Skattebo inexplicably said he believes both are fake. Delana asked Skattebo if he really believed that the degenerative brain disease that’s been linked to continuous hits to the head and has stricken many former players was a real thing.

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Skattebo’s response to the question was shocking, to say the least.

“No. It’s an excuse.”

Delana then added that asthma, a chronic lung disease which can make breathing difficult, also is fake. Wondering if Skattebo might’ve thought his comments were just a hot take, Delana asked and Skattebo once again put his foot in his mouth.

“No, that’s a good take,” Skattebo said. “Yes, asthma’s fake too.”

Delana even mocked the “huffing and puffing,” that’s associated with the disease, saying “you’re just soft.”

🚨🚨TRENDING🚨🚨#Giants star RB Cam Skattebo says that he does NOT believe that CTE IS REAL and it is all in your head.



“You think CTE is a real thing?



“No. Its an excuse”



“I think asthma is an excuse too”



“That's a good-take”



(🎥bringthejuicepod)pic.twitter.com/NikQKPBErF — MLFootball (@MLFootball) March 21, 2026

Skattebo Apologizes

After receiving tons of blowback from his insensitive and disrespectful comments to those who’ve suffered and are suffering from both diseases, Skattebo issued an apology.

“I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma. I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that l’Il be more mindful and respectful going forward.”

But, the damage has already been done.

It didn’t take long for fans all over social media to come for Skattebo and his boneheaded comments.