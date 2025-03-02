“Going To Arizona State Was The Best Decision Of My Life” | Former Arizona State Star Cam Skattebo Shines At Combine Despite Being Named In $300K Lawsuit Filed By Former Sun Devils Teammate

Former Arizona State Sun Devils star Cam Skattebo just competed at the 2025 NFL Combine. Despite skipping the 40-yard dash, the 5-foot-10, 215-pound stud running back performed admirably and even posted one of the best vertical jumps (39.50). That score was good enough for second among running backs and 14th overall at the annual event.

All things considered, Skattebo was able to block out some personal things that are currently happening in his life. Skattebo along with Arizona State University was recently named as a defendant in a $300,000 lawsuit filed by former teammate Matt Katergaris. It stems from a 2023 golf cart accident that caused serious injury to Katergeris a walk-on lineman who never played a down for the Sun Devils.

39.50" 🚨



Arizona State's Cam Skattebo with one of the best vertical jumps among RBs.



Skattebo Allegedly Jumped On Golf Cart

Per the lawsuit, Skattebo was allegedly horseplaying on the golf cart when the accident occurred. It states that Cam: “Jumped up and down on the rear bench as the golf cart traveled a considerable distance. Subsequently, the rear bench of the golf cart structurally failed.”

The suit also states that the coach driving the cart didn’t handle the cart properly.

“Failed to control the golf cart vehicle, causing an accident that led to the failure of the rear bench and Mr. Katergeris being ejected from the cart.”

Per the suit Skattebo’s alleged negligence was the “actual and proximate cause.”

Cam Skattebo ending his media availability with a Ric Flair WOOO

Skattebo Takes It All In Stride

Despite being mentioned in the suit, Skattebo didn’t let it deter him this week in Indianapolis. In fact, he seemed to be in great spirits and continued to give props to Arizona State for his time spent there after transferring from Sacramento State.

“Going to Arizona State was the best decision of my life. They set me up for success and put me where I am now,” Skattebo said.

Skattebo Showed Out This Past Season

The burly but nimble Skattebo not only showed how dominant he can be on the ground, rushing for a school record 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns, he also proved he’s got the ability to catch the football out of the backfield, totaling 45 receptions for 605 yards and three more touchdowns.



His Peach Bowl performance (284 total yards) included 143 yards rushing and 99 receiving. He also showed off his arm, throwing the lone Sun Devils touchdown in the heartbreaking 39-31 double overtime loss to the Texas Longhorns. That showing helped solidify his standing as one of the top running back prospects in this draft.