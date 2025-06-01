“I Grew Up With A Lot Of Ghettoness In My Life” | Giants Rookie Cam Skattebo Says He’s A ‘Little Hood And A Little Country’

The Giants had what many experts grade as one of the best NFL Drafts, addressing some key holes at vital positions. The pick that seemed to really put a smile on fans faces was running back Cam Skattebo, the team’s fourth round pick out of Arizona State. Skattebo made headlines for his performance in the Sun Devils’ heartbreaking loss to Texas in the College Football Playoffs.

"Sac State offered, they were the only one to ever pull the trigger."



Despite an impressive high school career, Cam Skattebo only received one D1 offer. That was all he needed, as he was able to parlay it into an offer from Arizona State before being drafted to the NFL 🏈 pic.twitter.com/OX9NOYCdIT — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) May 29, 2025

NY Giants Rookie RB Cam Skattebo Opens Up About Growing Up ‘Ghetto’

The wrecking ball of a running back recently appeared on the “St. Brown” podcast which is hosted by NFL wide receivers and brothers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown. During Skattebo’s appearance, Equanimeous asked the former Sun Devils star about his background after noticing that he was wearing chains.

“I’m looking at you, are you full white? Because I feel like you look a little spicy white, I don’t know what it is. I can’t tell. You got the chains on.”

Skattebo’s response seemingly caught the St. Brown brothers off guard.

“I grew up with a lot of ‘ghettoness’ in my life. So, you know, I’ve got a little bit of hood to me, but I’ve also got some country to me too.”

Giants rookie RB Cam Skattebo joins Amon-Ra and Equanimeous to discuss his football journey, growing up a 49er fan in Sacramento, getting drafted to the Giants and being ghetto, on the 2nd of 6 episodes from the NFLPA Rookie Premiere. (Screenshot/IG)

Culture Shock For Skattebo?

Skattebo grew up in Rio Linda, California which is about 20 miles outside of Sacramento and 400 miles outside of Los Angeles. That’s a huge reason he began his college career at Sacramento State before transferring to Arizona State. So, it’s safe to say Skattebo is in for a serious culture shock living in northern New Jersey.

Skattebo Showed Out In College

In two years at Arizona State, Skattebo rushed for 2,494 yards including (1,711 in 2024) and 30 touchdowns (with 21 coming in 2024).

His performance in the Peach Bowl, tallying 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns, 99 yards receiving and he even threw a 42-yard touchdown. His three-touchdown effort earned him offensive MVP honors despite the loss.

As the 2025 season begins Skattebo will likely find himself third on the Giants running back depth chart behind Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary. But, Skattebo’s style and work ethic will definitely get him on the field in some fashion.

NY Giants Looking To Improve Big This Season

The New York Giants are hoping to rebound from back-to-back losing seasons which saw them go a combined 9-25. This after a surprising 9-7-1 season in 2022 which resulted in a playoff berth in embattled head coach Brian Daboll’s first season. In an effort to turn things around the team has done some really nice things this offseason including signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to man the quarterback position.

The team also drafted arguably the most talented player in the 2025 NFL draft in Penn State edge Abdul Carter third overall. They shockingly took quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round as well.