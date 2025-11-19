‘Don’t Talk About Me If You Ain’t Got Nothing Nice To Say’: Radio Host Calls Cam Skattebo Participation In WWE Stunt ‘Dumb’ After Ankle Hung By A Shred 

Winning organizations have a way of operating. So do losing organizations. The New York Giants fans want to be excited about a new culture led by blonde bombshell quarterback Jaxson Dart and bowling pin running back Cam Skattebo, who despite being from Rio Linda, California, let it be known, “I grew up with a lot of ghettoness in my life.”

A 2-9 team that’s struggling to regain its relevance in the league and find some polarizing stars that the fans can relate to, felt it hit the jackpot with these two rookies. The excitement. The flair. The energy. The confidence. Now, all they have to work on is the leadership. Intelligence and decision-making.

Cam Skattebo Participates In WWE Skit While Rehabbing Season-Ending Ankle Injury

When Cam Skattebo went down with a severe ankle injury — a broken fibula and open dislocation — in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, it was called a gruesome injury that will rule him out for the season. It cut short Cam’s coming out party and immediately weakened the Giants offense. That injury led to Dart’s current status in concussion protocols, as the rookie took up a bigger burden on offense without Skattebo and also seemed to adopt his hard-running style.

Following a positive recovery update over the weekend, Skattebo, along with several teammates, attended WWE’s Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden, where he participated in a scripted physical and verbal confrontation ringside.

One thing you should know Dom…



DON'T MESS WITH CAM SKATTEBO!!! 😤@Giants pic.twitter.com/4tFeiwnS5k — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2025

Skattebo was right there in the mix arguing with a wrestler, reportedly keeping weight off his injured ankle and wearing a protective boot. It seemed like an unnecessary clout chase and immediately made fans question the young players’ priorities. It drew significant criticism from fans, media personalities, even a former NFL All-Pro, who questioned the wisdom of his participation in such a stunt while rehabilitating.

This how you make sure you have a short NFL career 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/i1Vzj1mv9s — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) November 18, 2025

Cam Skattebo Shoots Back At Fans Criticizing His Fun Choices While Giants Lose and He Rehabs

Skattebo got zesty instead of assuring his new fans that he is taking all precautions, understands how important turning this franchise around is and being gentle with a culture of Giants fans who had grown accustomed to winning Super Bowls. In the last nine seasons the Giants have had a winning record (9-7) just one time. Since the departure of Eli Manning, just making the playoffs has been a major challenge.

In response, Skattebo took to X to address the backlash, emphasizing that he would never engage in anything that could jeopardize his career. He explained that he was seeking alternative ways to stay engaged and positive during a challenging recovery period. He even urged detractors to unfollow if they disapproved.

I’d encourage everyone to exhale and remember how heavily choreographed WWE is. Cam was there with several teammates and staff, he was never in harm’s way. Let dude live his life as he recovers! https://t.co/EP4CiOy9rY — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) November 19, 2025

“Honestly, if you don’t like that I’m having a good time while dealing with a tough time, then just go ahead and unfollow and casually move on,” he wrote. “I’m not able to play football and have the fun I’ve been having my whole life, so I am doing things outside the box, trying to find stuff to keep me happy. Enjoy the rest of y’all’s week and just don’t talk about me if you ain’t got nothing nice to say.” Most Of Giants Community Supported Skattebo’s WWE Participation: But His Response To Criticism Was Immature

Despite the controversy and his immature statement, Skattebo received strong support from the Giants community and his teammates.

“Cam’s crazy,” left tackle Andrew Thomas said with a laugh.

However, the fact that he responded so arrogantly to Giants fans, not even having played a full season and knowing that the season is falling apart around the franchise, shows some delusion on his part.

Skattebo telling fans not to talk to him if they aren’t showering him with compliments shows a severe lack of awareness. He’s not playing for the Cincinnati Bengals. In New York, when you want superstar status, you will get all of the attention and overhype that you crave. But there are rules that also go along with being the toast of the town. You have to win and prove yourself. First, becoming a social media celebrity or running around doing “fun” things that could possibly turn disastrous isn’t one of them. Especially if the team is losing.

Why Is Cam Skattebo Doing Wrestling Skits After Season-Ending Surgery? Radio Host Brandon Tierney Rips the Rookie For ‘Dumb’ Move

Skattebo has eight games under his NFL belt and he’s already doing cameos at wrestling matches like he accomplished something. Of course, he’s allowed to have fun and live life. It’s not like the fourth-round pick is hurting for money, so he can find creative ways to enjoy life while rehabbing. Cam signed a 4-year contract worth $5,273,040 with the New York Giants, including a $1,073,040 signing bonus and an average annual salary of $1,318,260.

BT says it was a "dumb" move by Cam Skattebo to be pushed around at Monday Night RAW:@BrandonTierney pic.twitter.com/tjjSsbJBfG — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) November 18, 2025

Longtime WFAN radio host Brandon Tierney, ripped into the 23-year-old Skattebo for actions and risks that he described as “dumb.”

“I don’t want to be the buzz killer around here. That’s dumb by Cam Skattebo,” Tierney said. “I thought it would be more physically innocuous… I’m not here to be holier than thou, the headmaster or the dean of discipline but use common sense. The last time we saw Cam Skattebo in a New York Giants uniform his ankle… was hanging by a shred. That was a heinous grotesque very problematic injury.”

“What happens if there’s some beer, or seltzer or water on the Garden floor and he slips. I’m not trying to ruin the young man’s life, but I don’t think that was smart by that young man at all, I’m sorry.”

Skattebo Responds To Brandon Tierney Calling Him Dumb

A fan on X totally agreed with Tierney’s take:

You do know as heavily scripted the WWE is, how many injuries or worse have happened over the decades? No one saying not to go out & have fun, enjoy life. But maybe not do a fake script where you may potentially & unintentionally get hurt? Liquid on the ground, a push to hard?” said one fan giving an honest assessment of why Cam’s actions were detrimental to himself and the organization. Skattebo took the time to response to both on the thread. Foot was off the ground and the boys had my back!! trust me wouldn’t do anything to jeopardize anything my G !! Foot was off the ground and the boys had my back !!🫡 trust me wouldn’t do anything to jeopardize anything my G !! — cameron skattebo (@camskattebo5) November 18, 2025

We also understand he’s laying into this instant celebrity he’s created, because these days one meme or viral quote can take you from unknown to most famous face in town. Skattebo should be getting crushed for that stunt. But as soon as a player is held accountable these days, they lash out at the fans who pay for their salaries.

Giants fans can love Cam all they want. And maybe, when he returns and leads the team to some glory, no one will ever mention this stunt again. But anyway, you shape it, it showed poor judgment. He cared more about the clout than the class. The optics – in this particular disastrous season– where the head coach was fired, the prize rookie quarterback experienced several concussions and All-Pro receiver Malik Nabers was lost early, Skattebo needs to lay low and not give his franchise or the fans a heart attack because he wants to have some childish “fun.”

Injured NY Giants star Cam Skattebo caught some media and fan flack for participating in WWE stunt in the middle of rehabbing a surgically repaired ankle that ended his promising rookie season in Week 8. (Getty Images)

He’s getting paid big boy bucks, in a big boy city, where talking greasy to your fans, being unavailable to play while your team loses game after game and thinking you’re bigger than the program will make for a quick career here. Stay thirsty Cam, the downs are as swift as the ups in the Apple. With his rehabilitation progressing well, the Giants are optimistic about Skattebo’s return at the start of the 2026 season.