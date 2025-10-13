“That’s What You Want In A Quarterback” | Fans Upset That Shedeur Sanders Is Being Chastised For Having SWAG While Jaxson Dart Is Being Praised

The New York Giants are fresh off a 34-17 Thursday night beatdown of the arch rival Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has infused swagger and supreme confidence into the once listless and struggling Giants team and offense. While, Dart the former Ole Miss and USC signal caller is being praised for his swagger, Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders has long been chastised for his and often called arrogant for his bravado.







Prior to the win over the Eagles, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka talked about how the team has embraced its rookie signal caller’s swag and what it’s meant to the team.

“Yeah, Jaxson has a lot of confidence, and I think that’s good. That’s what you want in a quarterback room. That’s what you want in a quarterback. Swagger, confidence, I think they’re kind of one and the same. How you want to define it, I just think Jaxson has that.”

“All the guys in our quarterback room have that. I think a lot of guys on our team have that swagger, confidence in themselves. It’s hard to play at this level if you don’t have that. I mean, you’re talking about the best of the best. I like our room. I like where our guys’ minds are at. They’re focused on today and I think that’s the best approach.”

Jaxson Dart Tonight:



17/25 | 195yd | 1TD

13 Car | 58yd | 1 TD



Fans Call Out Double Standard

While Giants coaches, players and fans are loving their rookie’s confidence, not everyone agrees with it. That includes fans that support the aforementioned Sanders who’s been called out and singled out because of his supreme confidence.

In fact, some fans took to social media to voice their displeasure with some of Dart’s antics during Thursday’s big win.

“Confidence and personality? A lil swagger? I could’ve sworn that was a bad thing,” one fan said.

“Not feeling this at all. Funny how some people get praised for this while others get labeled arrogant or too confident,” another said.

Shedeur Sanders is next up. The Browns are making the high-profile rookie their No. 2 QB against the Steelers this Sunday. “Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready,” says Coach Stefanski. 💪🏾 #ShedeurSanders #Browns



Sanders Promoted To Backup Quarterback

After spending the first five weeks of the season as the third-string and emergency quarterback, Sanders was promoted to backup for Sunday’s 23-9 loss to the arch rival Pittsburgh Steelers following starter Joe Flacco’s abrupt trade to the Cincinnati Bengals. Sanders didn’t see the field, with starter Dillon Gabriel getting all the snaps for the now 1-5 Browns.

As the Browns continue to lose, the hope is that Sanders will have a chance to show some of that swag and bravado that he’s long been criticized for. The only issue is Gabriel is a rookie as well and needs all the snaps and reps he can get as well.

As Sanders waits in the wings for opportunity, the strong-armed former Colorado Buffaloes star tweeted “thank you God” upon being promoted to backup.