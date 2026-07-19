‘Overall Stupidity Of His Actions Will Ruin His Giants Career’: NFL Fans Say Cam Skattebo May Have CTE After Failed Backflip At WWE Fanatics Fest

Cam Skattebo hasn’t played a full season as a Giants running back, and he continues to give Giants fans heart attacks. Skattebo is the highly touted 2024 draft pick that entered the league with prized quarterback Jaxson Dart.

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Skattebo’s promising rookie season was cut short in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles when he suffered a severe open tibia fracture, a dislocated right ankle, and a ruptured deltoid ligament. The brutal injury required emergency surgery. Prior to the injury, Skattebo was having an excellent first year, racking up 410 rushing yards, 207 receiving yards, and 5 touchdowns across just 8 game.

Cam Skattebo’s Wrestling Obsession Going Too Far Prior To Season

A healthy Skattebo is supposed to be a focus of the Giants’ offensive attack this season, along with Dart and the Giants don’t need him doing anything that can jeopardize that and if he keeps clowning around like he did at Fanatics Fest on Saturday, he may wind up back on IR.

I can’t even imagine John Harbaughs reaction to seeing this LOL pic.twitter.com/hCfiCvwCxV — WyattzWorld (@WyattzWorId) July 18, 2026

I can’t even imagine John Harbaughs reaction to seeing this LOL pic.twitter.com/hCfiCvwCxV — WyattzWorld (@WyattzWorId) July 18, 2026

I can’t even imagine John Harbaughs reaction to seeing this LOL pic.twitter.com/hCfiCvwCxV — WyattzWorld (@WyattzWorId) July 18, 2026

Skattebo made an appearance at WWE’s Fanatics Fest activation, where fans could recreate the entrances of their favorite wrestlers. Skattebo chose Triple H and walked out to his Motörhead entrance music, “The Game.”

Skattebo Tried A Backflip and It Didn’t Land Clean

Rather than blasting out a mouthful of Dasani as Triple H used to do, Skattebo decided to be extra, pointing to his injured knee and attempting a backflip. It didn’t land as expected with Cam losing his balance and falling backwards into an awkward position.

As one fan stated on Threads, “IQ doesn’t seem to be this guy’s thing.”

Fans Rip Into Cam Skattebo Risking Injury With Another Wrestling Stunt

“This dude is about to have a 4 year NFL career but what a 4 years it will be,” one fan complained.

“This guy makes Gronk look like an astrophysicist,” said one netizen, referencing the spirited former Patriots tight end.

“This guy is a walking concussion and will definitely have CTE later in his life. I get what makes him different is his attitude and aggression but the overall stupidity of his actions are going to ruin his career let alone hurt the Giants,” one user warned.

“8 years from now people at bar will be like ‘remember that psycho skattebo who couldnt stay healthy’ and the response will be ‘yeah that dude was nuts. Wonder what happened to him,’” another netizen quipped.

“The giants have their hands full with this character,” one NFL fan bluntly stated.

This is Skattebo’s Second Questionable Decision Since He’s Been Injured

The latest appearance wouldn’t have been so bad if Skattebo didn’t pull a similar kind of stunt in November of 2025 while actively recovering from his season-endinbg injury.

Skattebo had fans losing it when he made a viral appearance on WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” at Madison Square Garden. While chilling ringside wearing a Matt Rempe hockey jersey, Skattebo was involved in a staged physical altercation with WWE superstar Dominik Mysterio after the wrestler taunted New York sports fans.

It became a huge discussion on the local sports shows with some fans saying he deserves to have fun and others calling him crazy for risking re-inury.

Making matters worse was that Skattebo defended his appearance on the social media circus, telling fans and critics to “unfollow” him. He says that he was simply letting off steam and having fun while unable to play.

The prevailing thought at this point is that Skat has a couple of screws loose. They can only hope that this fearless lack of thought before acting will serve him well on the field — and keep him there.