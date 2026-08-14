“Looking At The Next Zach Wilson” | Fans Have Grown Sick Of Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart’s Girlfriend Marissa Ayers’ Antics

The New York Giants are preparing for their first season under head coach John Harbaugh. Under center for the Giants will be second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The former Ole Miss legend had some very nice moments in his rookie season, and he also had some not so very good moments also as most rookies do. As he enters year two the expectations are sky high in New York, and they’re hoping Harbaugh, the Super Bowl-winning head coach, can help Dart on the fast track to stardom. One of Dart’s biggest supporters just so happens to be his girlfriend Marissa Ayers who never misses an opportunity to be seen.

🚨TRENDING🚨#Giants star quarterback Jaxson Dart’s girlfriend model Marissa Ayers posted a mini-vlog of her off-season vacation to Oahu, Hawaii before the #NFL season starts.



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Dart is on a 4 year, $16.9 million dollar contract with New York. pic.twitter.com/g0wbdbLgQd — MLFootball (@MLFootball) August 4, 2026

Ayers Announces She’s Gonna Be At G-Men Training Camp

In a video posted to her X account, the social media influencer, model, and ring card girl announced that she as indeed headed to support her man at training camp.

“Going to baes training camp and yes obviouslyyyy I’m wearing heels.”

Her announcement rubbed fans the wrong way, and they let it be known in their comments on her post.

TRENDING: #Giants superstar quarterback Jaxson Dart’s girlfriend model Marissa Ayers posted this video announcing that she will be attending New York training camp this week.



“Going to baes training camp and yes obviouslyyyy I’m wearing heels”



👀 pic.twitter.com/3oF9PuAdFl — MLFootball (@MLFootball) August 12, 2026

Fans Chime In

“Stop the model bs, you’re an influencer. Also I really hope dart is the guy cause if he’s not, this is gonna blow up in his face,” a fan said.

“You are not needed at training camp. Let your boyfriend take care of business. Don’t you have work or something else to do….,” another fan said.

“She thinks she secured the bag fr fr lol,” a person replied.

“I’d be so embarrassed if that was my GF. What a dork,” someone commented.

“Looking at the next Zach Wilson,” a fan mentioned.

“Hot take: If I were a famous athlete I’d insist my significant other not have a social media presence,” a person quipped.

Ayers has long secured the annoying label, and videos of her doing some annoying things doesn’t help tame that stigma one bit.

Dart Has To Do Better Job Protecting Himself

Dart’s physical and aggressive running style led to frequent concussion evaluations and missed time during his rookie season. He has also faced minor scrutiny in training camp for holding onto the ball too long and displaying fiery on-field emotions.

For the season Dart finished with 2,272 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 487 yards and nine more touchdowns, showcasing his dual-threat abilities that made him a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.