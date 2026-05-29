‘’He Chooses To Align With Trump, It’s My Responsibility To Stand Against It’: Abdul Carter Says He and Jaxson Dart Are Cool But Trump Love Stays Out Of Locker Room

Jaxson Dart chose to forget that there was a football season on the horizon and align with a political figure that grossly offends 80 percent of his locker room. The symbolism that many people have disregarded as his right to support the president will not easily be worked out among the players that he is tasked to lead.

RELATED: ‘What Is The Upside Of Appearing At This Rally’: Jaxson Dart Earned MAGA Support, But Can He Ever Be New York’s Beloved Quarterback?

Whether you die on the hill that Dart is a great American or not, time will tell if he was the leader that the New York Giants needed. Arguments on social media about political figures and MAGA vs. Anybody of color really won’t help Dart when the Philadelphia Eagles defense is breathing down on him and it’s up to his brothers in football to protect him with their lives.

Jaxson Dart Speaks To Teammates & Press In Aftermath Of Introducing President Trump At New York Rally

Dart took plenty of heat for his introduction of Donald Trump at a New York political rally. He also had a legion of people of all ages all over social media propping him up and telling him not to give a damn about what his fellow players thought. Seems like some terrible advice, but none of this is conducive to the Giants returning to a Super Bowl anytime soon.

Dart said a statement to try and clean things up.

“My thinking was pretty simple in the fact that I always loved this country. I have extended family members who have fought in wars and two uncles who have retired from the Air Force academy and serve themselves. I even have a great-grandfather who served as Secretary of Treasury at some point. So, the President’s position has always been one I well-respected regardless of political affiliation or party and my intentions were just that. I also understand in this world politics can be a sensitive topic,” Dart opened by saying.

Prior to Dart’s public statement, Carter clarified that he and Dart spoke and are “good,” adding, “We spoke earlier as Men. Yall can keep yall narratives.”

However, according to NFL Network and ESPN, Dart spoke with teammates during a Wednesday meeting, with other locker room leaders such as Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Jameis Winston also contributing to the mediation. Topics reportedly included keeping the matter internal and avoiding public airing of frustrations. Carter, a devout Muslim, was absent due to a religious holiday and family obligations.

Abdul Carter Says He Has No Beef With Dart But Will Stand Against Anyone Aligned With Trump

Carter did speak from the Giants facility on Friday to reporters and it doesn’t seem like he will be backing down from his stance about Dart speaking at President Trump’s rally.

Yikes: Giants LB Abdul Carter continues to throw shade at Jaxson Dart for speaking at President Trump's rally.



"If he chooses to align with Trump, it’s my responsibility to show the world that I stand against it."



😳😳😳pic.twitter.com/VkabtqPfmE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 29, 2026

“Some things are bigger than football, and this is one of those things. Jaxson is one of our leaders,” Carter told reporters on May 29. “He’s the face of our franchise, and he not only represents himself and what he does, but he represents all of us. That goes for anybody who wears the Giants uniform. But if he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it’s my responsibility based on what I believe and what I stand on, to not only show my teammates that I’m against that but to show the world.”

Carter also let it be known that he and Jaxson communicate every day and are aligned as far as team goals.

“That doesn’t mean that we have to spread hate or me and Jaxson hate each other and we have beef. I sit next to Jaxson every day,” Carter added. “Every team meeting. We close. We talk. As long as we make sure our goals are aligned as a team, and we do, that’s all that matters. I just want to move past this.”

How Will Jaxson Dart’s President Trump Drama Affect Giants Locker Room?

So even though the Giants locker room is downplaying any tension, Carter is clear that he will be vocal against Trump, even if Dart chooses to support him. This can create a weird dynamic in the locker room. All of the people pumping Dart up are fools who have ulterior motives. It certainly isn’t seeing another New York team win another Super Bowl. The Knicks being on the precipice of greatness is enough to make half of the country barf their guts up.

Dart has one modest, abbreviated season under his belt as Giants QB where he showed flashes of what he could be. In order to be that guy in football you have to have the belief and trust of the locker room. Everyone isn’t always going to agree, but as a QB, your team has to believe that they can count on you to make the right move. Not for yourself but for the greater good. Humility is not something we have seen much of from Dart thus far. Being able to read the room is just as important as being able to read defense.