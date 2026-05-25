‘Black NFL Players Need To Stand Up For Their Communities’: Reporter Receives Backlash For Urging Players To Do More Than ‘Give Out Turkeys’ To Single Mothers

Jaxson Dart’s introduction of President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in New York has set off a firestorm of opinion concerning Dart’s choices. His own teammate, Abdul Carter took to social media to question his signal caller’s timing and decisions.

RELATED: ‘Thought This Was AI, What We Doing’: Giants Locker Room Threatened As Star Abdul Carter Rips QB Jaxson Dart For Announcing President Trump At Rally In New York

In light of Dart’s drama, those sensitive to what they perceive as slights against the Black community carried out by the sitting president are closely watching how players across the predominantly Black league react to Dart’s obvious political allegiances while leading a locker room of men who are on the opposite end of that spectrum.

Sportswriter Clarence Hill Calls NFL Players To Action

Longtime Dallas Cowboys NFL reporter Clarence Hill posted his frustration on X.

“Black NFL players need to stand up for their communities when it comes to politics. It’s not enough to go back and camp, give away turkeys at Christmas and Thanksgiving and support single mothers. The problems are systemic and they can only be fixed at the ballot box. Too many stay silent for the team. The team is at home first.”

Black NFL players need to stand up for their communities when it comes to politics.

It’s not enough to go back and do camp, give away turkeys at Christmas and Thanksgiving and support single mothers.

The problems are systemic and they can only be fixed at the ballot box.

Too… — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 24, 2026

Hill’s statement, which is a sentiment as old as peanut chews and black licorice, rubbed plenty of fans the wrong way. Particularly those who feel more comfortable when Black athletes have their heads in the sand when it comes to political and social issues.

Fans Are Triggered By Clarence Hill Suggesting Black Players Should Use Platform To Influence Politics

“If black players cared they’d work on preventing black violence in our communities. They don’t,” one fan said. “No, they don’t. An NFL player’s opinion in the grand scheme of things is about as meaningless as an actor’s. They are largely of average intelligence and uninformed,” said one fan who was uninterested in hearing the social views of football players. “So what do black NFL players have to do with your ballot box?” another user quipped. “That’s old school bro. We need to move as a community. We need to start owning sh-t,” said another fan.

Hill had his share of supporters who felt that what he said made sense, but the optimism for such an ambitious undertaking was limited.

“Thank you sir for saying this because that’s what I was saying when people were talking about boycotting the SEC it wasn’t that I didn’t think they didn’t need to do anything I just wish we started with black professional athletes who have a little to lose,” one X user commented under Hill’s post. “They have never done that,” another netizen said. “They let Colin Kaepernick burn on the figurative cross ALONE for taking a knee because he wasn’t proud to stand for a national anthem (that has racial undertones go read the 3rd verse of the Star Spangled Banner) and the country.“ Longtime Dallas Cowboys beat reporter Clarence Hill says Black NFL players need to stand up for their communities when it comes to politics. Handing out turkeys and supporting single moms is not enough. (Getty Images)

The NFL season hasn’t started and already it seems that the league will be a microcosm of a larger battle taking place in this country on political, social and racial fronts.