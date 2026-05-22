‘I Speak For All Giants Fans, We’re Done With Him’: Big Blue Fans Don’t Seem To Like Quarterback Jaxson Dart ‘Glazing’ President Trump At Recent Campaign Rally

Quarterback Jaxson Dart is the new face of the New York Giants, and apparently, he’s also an unapologetic Donald Trump supporter when it comes to his involvement in politics. Dart hasn’t done anything extraordinary as Giants quarterback yet. He hasn’t even played a full season. He is comfortable enough however to introduce Donald Trump.

introducing Trump is … New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart pic.twitter.com/cEB8bU0hcM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2026

NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart Announces Donald Trump At NY Campaign Rally

Dart was on hand Friday to briefly introduce President Trump as he campaigned in New York on behalf of Rep. Mike Lawler.

“What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here,” Dart told the crowd, after leading them in a Giants chant. “I’m grateful, I’m honored,” he added, then introduced Trump, who gave the player a warm handshake.

Trump Showered Dart With Compliments While Dragging Him Into Personal Rants

Onstage, Trump glazed the Giants star, who was drafted in 2025. The president called him a “future Hall of Fame-er” and a “beautiful guy” who has “got legs like tree trunks.” Trump used Dart as a pawn to piss off whoever he could in the largely Democratic state. He invoked the NFL QB as he railed against transgender people playing in sports leagues corresponding with their gender identity.

“I’m looking at Jaxson,” Trump said, “I’d like to know, is there any woman in the audience that thinks they can tackle that guy? Because I’d like to meet you. I’d like to shake your hand. I don’t know. Jaxson, you think you can play against women, OK? … Don’t get involved Jaxson. Don’t answer that question.”

Then he dragged Dart into a rant about Democrats misspelling words on a 2024 “autopsy” report about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ failed 2024 presidential bid.

Fans React To Jaxson Dart Announcing Donald Trump

One fan didn’t find Dart’s political affiliation surprising:

“A former Ole Miss QB who likes to hunt and who’s from lily red Utah introducing Donald Trump…no surprises to the point of being outraged but attentive enough to know where he stands,” the fan said on X. “Awesome,” one netizen quipped. “Hilarious how much they will hate him now.” “I Speak For All Giants Fans, We’re Done With Dart,” one Giants fan said. “hey jaxson, you should get on stage with the most corrupt president of all time who is currently enjoying a 31% approval rating in one of the bluest states in the country lol someone get this guy a pr firm,” another fan complained.

Of course, there were those who support Trump and welcome Dart with open arms, and others who just want to keep it sport.

“I thought we were keeping politics out of sports?,” one user commented on X. “Oh Well…Politics Aside That’s My Quarterback! Harbs Trump Supporter That’s My Head Coach! LT Trump Supporter. That’s My Favorite & Best Defensive Player Ever! Story Of My Life. Go #BigBlue ,” one Giants fan said on X.

New York Giants fans are a proud group with a winning tradition, having won four Super Bowls since 1986. Most fans aren’t concerned with the political beliefs of a player. However, the quarterback is the face of the franchise and why Dart would get in bed so openly with a potentially divisive situation makes you wonder who the heck the Giants have leading the brothers into battle. Then again, if they are winning nobody at all will care.