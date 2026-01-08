‘Trump Just Said It. I’m Running Venezuela’: Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones On Why HC Brian Schottenheimer Won’t Be Selecting New DC

The Dallas Cowboys released Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus from his duties, and at Wednesday’s end-of-season press conference 83-year-old owner Jerry Jones was asked if he would be the one picking the next defensive coordinator or if he will give second-year HC Brian Schottenheimer the autonomy to find that person.

Without hesitation, Jones bluntly stated:

“Trump just said it. I’m running Venezuela.”

As only he could, Jones spit a bar that left no room for a follow up question. He was referring to the current political strife, where President Trump orchestrated a large-scale military operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, assumed temporary control over Venezuela’s government affairs, especially its oil resources, and seeks to influence the country’s political transition and policy direction.

JUST IN: Donald Trump says the United States is now "running" Venezuela until there is a "safe, prosperous, and judicious" transfer of power pic.twitter.com/DhqFtZbL9g — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 3, 2026

An uneasy laughter emitted from Schottenheimer and Stephen Jones, co-owner, executive vice president, CEO, and director of player personnel for the Dallas Cowboys, who were seated next to Jerry. The media also got a chuckle out of it, continuing to fall at Jones’ feet like a Roman prince returning home from years of battle.

Jerry Jones Says He’s Still King Of Cowboys, Says Head Coach Has Input

“Seriously,” Jones continued, before explaining that recently fired DC Matt Eberflus wouldn’t be on the staff if “Shotty” didn’t approve of him. That was Jerry’s way of smoothing out the Trump comment, so it wouldn’t appear as if the head coach was just another one of Jerry’s puppets, as has been suggested in the past.

All of the daily commentary and forced conversation about the Dallas Cowboys from the worldwide leaders in sports broadcasting, has made the franchise, its players and its owner appear very delusional. It’s a warped sense of reality confused by the celebrity status of an owner who is an icon and billionaire tycoon. It spreads to every player that joins that organization. A flagship NFL franchise that hasn’t sniffed a Super Bowl in over three decades but continues to be some kind of alleged standard in American sports.

As a business model and American icon, all we can do is bow down and give Jerry Jones his props. As the owner and ultimate decision-maker of the Dallas Cowboys, he hasn’t got the job done on the field.

Dallas Cowboys Fans Can’t Do Anything To Influence Jerry Jones’ Decisions With Franchise

Dallas Cowboys fans know that they can’t remove Jerry Jones from ownership and can’t stop him from making decisions that other people should be making for the franchise. Even at 83 years old, with no track record of major success to speak of when it comes to personnel and hiring decisions, Jones is not ready to relinquish any of his power. He’s said it many times, no matter how deep the franchise has plunged into mediocrity.

His paydays to his superstars and the contentious and very public contract negotiations make for good debate TV, but hasn’t produced anything sensational or memorable on the field.

Maybe that’s why Jones goes so hard to maintain control. Mastering the bottom line is how he rose to such heights. With all due respect to the fans that fill his pockets and his stadium and the reporters who keep the Cowboys conversation flowing like Hennessey in afterhours spots in the 90s, the franchise will sink or swim with Jones.

When it comes to whatever wholesale changes the Cowboys will be making this offseason, Jerry will be at the head of the table.