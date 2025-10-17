‘This Is Why Jerry Hates Paying Huge Deals Early’: Dallas Cowboys Fans Want Answers About Trevon Diggs’ Home Concussion Story That’s ‘Not Adding Up’

The Dallas Cowboys’ attempts to put bandaids over some serious dysfunction is just not working, as the team continues to slide early in the season and encounter serious losses on the defensive side of the ball. First, the departure of all-world player Micah Parsons, after a very public contract dispute with owner Jerry Jones, left the Cowboys with an enormous hole in talent and production. One which the egotistical team and owner tried to dismiss and downplay.

RELATED: Micah Parsons Celebrated His $188M Trade From Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys To Packers Like He Just Came Home From Doing Hard Time

Cowboys Ranked Last In NFL Defense: Trevon Diggs Mysterious Home Concussion

The Cowboys are ranked dead last in defense. allowing the second-most points per game (30.7) in the league. Dallas is the only team allowing more than 400 yards per game. Rock bottom would be an understatement at this point.

Adding to the mysterious and weird karma that the Cowboys are riding with these days, is the curious case of cornerback Trevin Diggs who reportedly suffered an “accident” at home that landed him in concussion protocol, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday.

We don’t know what caused the concussion, but it comes a terrible time for the Cowboys as Diggs will miss Dallas’ game Sunday against its NFC East rival, the Washington Commanders. Jayden Daniels’ Commanders (3-3) are looking to rise above .500 and start to separate from the bottom half of the division.

Trevon Diggs Will Miss Huge Division Game On Sunday Against Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys rookie head coach Schottenheimer said the accident occurred Thursday night, less than 72 hours before kickoff. The Cowboys (2-3-1) are in danger of falling back further in an NFC East that is tight. The New York Giants (2-4) are surging behind rookie combo Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo. The division-leading Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) will be playing desperately for the rest of the season as they try to win back-to-back Super Bowl rings.

Injuries have stifled Diggs’ All-Pro progress in recent years. He seems to have peaked in 2021 after being named first-team All-Pro in 2021 and then making his second Pro Bowl the following year. Then, Diggs played in just two games in 2023 and missed six games last season. Like most of his Dallas Cowboys teammates he’s surviving off reputation, brand and the brashness of their billionaire owner.

Dallas Cowboys Fans Think Something Fishy Is Going On With Trevon Diggs Concussion

Through six games this season,. Diggs doesn’t have an interception (which has been his calling card) and he has no passes defended. Fans on social medis want answers and some have com eup with their own theories on the matter.

“How you get a concussion in your own house- something not adding up,” said one fan. “What kinda accident…Just what this team needs, ” one fan agreed. “Why do I get the feeling there’s more to this story than just an accident,” said another fan questioning the story. “Holy There’s More To This Than Meets The Eye,” one fan insisted. “I need the backstory here,” said a third fan. “It’s been a rough season for our defense and this is just one added thing to the misery,” complained another fan.

Other fans suggested that Diggs was drunk in his home and offered comments pertaining to alcohol.

“Crown and Coke will do that to ya,” said one netizen on X. “Man..he gets punked at home too,” said another fan, suggesting he was on the losign end of a possible domestic dispute.

Some frustrated Dallas Cowboys fans used this latest incident and Diggs’ recent injuries and poor performance as an example of why Jerry Jones does business like he does.

“He plays like he’s concussed all the time anyway,” a netizen said about Diggs. “No loss. This is why Jerry hates paying huge deals early.”

Not The First Time NFL Player Got Concussed At The Crib: Tevin Coleman In 2015

Details are still emerging about what exactly caused the concussion. We might never find out, but this isn’t totally out of the realm of possibility. Back in 2015, Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Tevin Coleman slipped in the shower at the team facility and was forced into concussion protocol. Cowboys fans need somebody to lash out at and why not their underperforming cornerback who suffered a mysterious concussion and will now miss what is undoubtedly the biggest game of the year so far. Yes, it can still get worse in Dallas.