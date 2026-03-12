‘BURNER Account To Inappropriately Message Other Women’: Sources Say Dak Prescott’s Ex-Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos Called Off Wedding For Infidelity Not Finances

While Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott just had one of his best seasons on the gridiron from a stats standpoint, passing for nearly 4,500 yards, 30 touchdowns and just ten interceptions, his life off the field took a sudden turn over the past week. Earlier this week Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos called off their engagement following their recent bachelor-bachelorette trip to the Bahamas.

Now Page Six is it was told by its unnamed “source familiar with the situation” that in the aftermath of that trip in preparation for their now canceled April 10 Lake Como wedding Ramos allegedly gave Prescott, with whom she shares two young children, an ultimatum concerning his infidelity. The tabloid’s purported insider claims Ramos discovered the quarterback had created several anonymous social media profiles to reach out to other women and even some exes, in the mode of how Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant uses his alleged burner accounts to talk about his teammates.

💔 EXCLUSIVE: Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' breakup was not due to a prenup. https://t.co/64xNOPaY9a pic.twitter.com/VaDLsjEYpR — TMZ (@TMZ) March 9, 2026

Ramos Clears The Air

Following news of their wedding being called off, the rumors as to why began to swirl, with the main one being Ramos unwillingness to sign a prenup.

Ramos, in a reply to the “Speakeasy” podcast’s Instagram post of clips of hosts Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, and Kieran Hickey-Semple speculating about the breakup, said, “This had nothing to do with a prenup. I hope we can put that rumor to rest now.”

Ramos shared pics of the joint bachelor-bachelorette trip to her Instagram page, but none of them featured the Cowboys quarterback, and her caption was pretty telling.

“I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much.”

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos’ wedding called off over alleged ‘ongoing infidelity issues’ https://t.co/oSvjnnDk7b pic.twitter.com/Zj8b13S0CP — Page Six (@PageSix) March 10, 2026

Ramos Rep Speaks For Former Couple

In a statement to People magazine, a rep for Ramos said, “Both are heartbroken that they’re not getting married.” Despite previous reports, the rep added, “There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead up, and there was no big argument or blow up. It was a mutual decision.”

“They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way,” the rep continued. “It’s still shocking for them since this happened so recently, and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out.”

Fans Chime In On Dak Prescott Engagement Fail

The news of the couple’s split after nearly 18 months being engaged sent social media into a frenzy.

“Just wait until he retires and no one wants to chase after him. He’ll be wishing he did things differently,” a fan said. “Dak Prescott with a BURNER Account to inappropriately message other women??,” another fan said. “Bro had a burner account, two kids, a fiancée, AND a Super Bowl to worry about and still couldn’t stay off the DMs. The man is cooked in every possible way,” another fan mentioned. “Every professional athlete is getting side, and they’re not gonna pick someone who isn’t cool with that. She wanted a chance at half the pot and he said prenup or gtfo. Now she’s coming up with a smear campaign,” a fan quipped. “When you realize your money grab isn’t going to pay off so you have to settle for just child support,” another commenter spewed. “They have two kids together. Prenup means nothing. He’s paying child support,” someone else said.

What’s Next For Prescott?

As the former Hail State (Mississippi State) legend enters his 11th season sporting the star on his helmet he’ll do so as the league’s highest-paid player with an AAV (average annual value) of $60 million per season.

He will be looking to return the Cowboys to the postseason, a place they haven’t been since the 2023 season. Prescott also will be looking to improve on his current underwhelming 2-5 postseason record.