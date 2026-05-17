‘Look At His Playoff Record He’s Always Making Bad Decisions’: Fans Ridicule Cowboys QB Dak Prescott For Attending Pro Bull Riders Event With Bridesmaid Of Ex-Fiancée 

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is hoping to lead the franchise to its first NFC Championship Game since the 1995-96 season. The Cowboys currently have the longest championship game drought in the NFL, and the former Mississippi State Bulldogs legend has been tasked with changing that narrative.

On the field Prescott has been good enough during the regular season, but he’s faltered in the playoffs. Off the field he’s lived a pretty private life minus the last few months which saw his engagement to ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos called off prior to their wedding because of Prescott’s alleged infidelity. Now, the $60 million a year man is being called out for making a public appearance with one Ramos’s bridesmaids at a Pro Bull Riders event.

Dak Prescott Spotted at Pro Bull Riders Event with Ex Sarah Jane Ramos' Bridesmaid https://t.co/qOtomGG2Wb — TMZ (@TMZ) May 16, 2026

Prescott Outside With Ex-Fiancée’s Bridesmaid

Prescott, who’s been known throw on his Cowboy hat and boots at times, was recently spotted in Fort Worth, Texas enjoying a Pro Bull Riders event. While that may seem pretty ordinary to most, it’s who he was reportedly seen with that got everyone talking.

Per reports Prescott was seen getting pretty cozy with Caitlin Rance at the event. The eyewitness even claimed the two were holding hands acting like a couple, though they were with a group of friends, including some Cowboys players. Allegedly that was just the beginning of the night as the group reportedly also attended a concert together with Prescott and Rance seen leaving together.

Dak Prescott was spotted with his ex-fiancée’s former bridesmaid Caitlin Rance at a Pro Bull Riders event in Texas, sparking dating rumors just two months after his split from Sarah Jane Ramos, though Dak tells TMZ they’re “just friends.”



Dak and Sarah Jane Ramos called off… pic.twitter.com/47n1xGDFgS — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 16, 2026

Fans Chime In

The semantics of the situation don’t look great for Prescott as it pertains to who Rance is to is the aforementioned Ramos, and fans let him know all about it.

“No surprise, look at his playoff record. He’s always making bad decisions,” a fan said.

“The guy is a scumbag but the local DFW media protects him for some reason and paints a picture that he is a model citizen. BTW he sucks as a football player as well,” another fan said.

“You’re just mad because he’s black and taking your white women lol,” a fan quipped.

That’s some hoe sh-t. We have always known Dak is a prick now we know he’s a scumbag too. Fits in with that Jones family mentality,” a fan mentioned.

“What a savage. I bet she’ll sign the prenup!” a fan replied.

Prescott And Rance Deny Any Wrongdoing

Despite what it may have looked like, Prescott and Rance have denied being anything more than two friends hanging out. Both attended “Hail State” together and have been close ever since.

Rance became close with Ramos after she started dating the Cowboys signal caller. No matter what the two say, it doesn’t look good because Ramos called off the wedding after finding out Prescott whom she shares two young daughters have been unfaithful. Now, it looks like it could’ve been with the couple’s friend and her former bridesmaid.

Prescott Heading Into 11th NFL Season

The 2026-27 NFL season will be Prescott’s 11th and all with the Cowboys. The 2016 fourth-round pick has passed for nearly 36K yards, 243 touchdowns and just 92 interceptions.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection and one-time All-Pro selection is 83-55-1 as a starter including a very impressive 37-10 versus the NFC East. Prescott’s struggles are in the postseason where he’s just 2-5 as a starter.