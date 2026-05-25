“That’s Cute” | Cowboys Star Cee Dee Lamb Finds Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh’s Dallas Obsession Amusing

There’s nothing like NFL rivalries. The disdain and vitriol often seep into the offseason in the NFC East, the division that’s long been built on toughness and grit.

The division boasts a combined 14 Super Bowl wins between the Dallas Cowboys (5), New York Giants (4), Washington Commanders (3) and Philadelphia Eagles (2), and also has some of the fiercest rivalries in all of sports. One of those rivalries is the Cowboys and Giants, and let’s just say the two franchises don’t like one another.

Enter new Giants head coach John Harbaugh into the fray, and he’s taken the dislike up another notch.

🚨 TRENDING: #Giants HC John Harbaugh at a City Hall event said NY will be “one step closer to kicking the Cowboys’ a**” this season. 🤣



CeeDee Lamb later responded on Instagram:



“lol that’s cute” 👀



Looks like the #Cowboys might have to remind Harbaugh how Dallas owns the… pic.twitter.com/mkDyKatbrz — Dallas Cowboys Plug 🔌 (@Cowboyz_Plug) May 20, 2026

Harbaugh Takes Shot At Cowboys

Speaking at a recent team Town Hall event, Harbaugh, the one-time Super Bowl-winning coach with the Baltimore Ravens, didn’t mince his words when asked about the teams in the NFC East.

“I could [not] care less about what’s happened last year or the year before that or 10 years before that,” Harbaugh said.

“All I care about is tomorrow’s practice, because if tomorrow’s practice is the way it’s supposed to be, that will be one more step in the direction of being a good enough football team to kick the Cowboys’ ass.”

CeeDee Lamb responded after Giants HC John Harbaugh said New York is working toward becoming a team good enough to “kick the Cowboys as*.” 😭



The Cowboys WR reposted the clip on IG, saying: “lol that’s cute.” 💀



CeeDee's career against NY:

🔶 71 catches

🔶 975 receiving yards… pic.twitter.com/RvbL2MR1hS — Preme Football (@premefootball) May 19, 2026

Cowboys Star Responds To Harbs

It didn’t take long for Harbaugh’s comments to go viral with Cowboys All-Pro wideout Cee Dee Lamb reposting the video to his Instagram account with this caption:

“lol that’s cute.”

Lamb should feel this way, considering the Cowboys own a 16-4 record versus the Giants since 2016. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is also 14-1 in that time frame versus the Giants.

Lamb Owns The Giants

In 12 career games versus the Giants, Lamb, the former Oklahoma Sooners legend, has recorded more yards and receptions against them than any other franchise. The Cowboys are also 10-2 in those matchups.

On the whole, Dallas has won 16 of the last 18 meetings with the Giants; both Cowboys losses were in meaningless season-ending games.

The two teams will match up in Week 1 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Fans Chime In On The Matter

“Obviously a mile is as close as an inch to Jim,” one fan said.

“Last time the Giants was talking crazy like this, the score ended up being 40-0,” another fan said.

“Lamb is about to be really pissed off when he doesn’t get the ball because we have Dak running for his life,” a fan quipped.

“What exactly has Lamb and the cowboys won recently??” a fan mentioned.

“Great. He can hang a banner for beating the Giants. That’s not a flex,” a fan replied.

What’s Next For Harbaugh?

In his first season as the head coach of the New York Giants, Harbaugh is implementing a physical, run-first, and highly conditioned identity for the team. His next steps include navigating OTAs and training camp, and working alongside GM Joe Schoen to maximize the offensive capabilities of young quarterback Jaxson Dart and tight end Isaiah Likely.

He’s also now tasked with fixing the drama between his starting quarterback Jaxson Dart and edge rusher Abdul Carter, which stems from Dart introducing President Donald Trump at his speech in New York on May 22.

That drew the ire of Carter, who called his teammate out via social media.