‘Mike Will Be Missed Beyond Measure and Remembered Forever’: Legendary Chicago Bears Coach and Hall of Famer Mike Ditka Dies at 86

Legendary Chicago Bears player, Hall of Fame tight end, and Super Bowl XX-winning head coach Mike Ditka has died at 86.

His family confirmed his death in a statement Friday:

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka. While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family. Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever.”

Legendary Chicago Bears player, Hall of Fame tight end, and Super Bowl XX-winning head coach Mike Ditka has died at 86. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Ditka Did It All

Known as the original “Iron Mike,” Ditka was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988 following a dominant playing career as a tight end with the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys.

During his coaching tenure, the hard-nosed Ditka led the Bears from 1982 to 1992. He guided the legendary 1985 Bears to an 18–1 record and a victory in Super Bowl XX — the franchise’s sole Super Bowl title. His iconic No. 89 jersey was later retired by the franchise.

Ditka remains one of only four individuals in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as both a player and a head coach, joining Tom Flores, Tony Dungy and Doug Pederson. He won Super Bowl VI on the field with Dallas and Super Bowl XX on the sideline with Chicago.

Bears Release Statement on Ditka’s Behalf

The Bears honored Ditka’s legacy in a heartfelt statement, reflecting on his decades of contributions to the franchise:

“Mike’s impact on the Chicago Bears organization, over decades as a player, coach, and proud icon and ambassador for our organization, is immeasurable,” the team said. “His integral role in bringing world championships to our city and our franchise, both as a player and as our coach, established prominence and excellence at a world-class level, but also created a lifetime of cherished memories in the hearts and minds of Bears fans that will last for generations.

“We extend our love, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to the Ditka family, and join all Bears fans in deep sadness and reverence as we remember and honor Mike Ditka.”

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Fans Send Tributes and Condolences

News of Ditka’s death quickly spread across social media, where fans shared heartfelt condolences and paid tribute to the legendary coach’s lasting impact on the game.

“You picture the Chicago Bears in your mind and it’s Mike Ditka,” a fan said.

“When Walter Payton passed away, the Bears played at Green Bay the following Sunday, and beat them.The Bears play at Green Bay this Sunday. Rest in peace to a Bears legend,” another fan said.

“He’s reunited with Sweetness, Mongo, and Suhey. This loss stings for every Bears fan,” a fan commented.

“Da Coach is gone at 86. That ’85 Bears team still feels like the toughest bunch ever put together, and I am praying for his family today,” another fan replied.

“He wasn’t just a coach in Chicago. He was the city’s personality in one guy. Tough, loud, stubborn, loyal. Rest easy, Da Coach,” a fan quipped.

“Iron Mike. First TE in the Hall. Coached the 85 Bears to Super Bowl XX. Rest in peace,” another fan mentioned.