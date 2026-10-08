‘You Came to My Office’: NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin Once Took Veteran NFL Reporter Peter King to A Strip Club for an Sports Illustrated Interview

Veteran NFL reporter Peter King shared a wild 1990s anecdote about Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin taking him to a strip club during a Sports Illustrated interview. In the early 1990s, when the Cowboys were an NFL powerhouse, King arranged to interview Irvin for an SI feature.

According to King, Irvin told him to meet at his “office.” After following Irvin’s car, King pulled into a strip club parking lot and asked what they were doing there. Irvin casually replied, “You came to my office.”

Veteran NFL reporter Peter King shared a wild 1990s anecdote about Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin taking him to a strip club that he called his office for a Sports Illustrated interview. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

King Reveals Story During Podcast Appearance

Inside the club, surrounded by women in various stages of undress, Irvin sat down and told King, “Okay, I’m ready. Go ahead.” King went along with the unconventional setting and conducted the interview.

King recounted the story during a recent appearance on Kevin Clark’s “This Is Football” podcast, where the anecdote quickly went viral. King reflected on how Irvin fully embraced his persona, had little interest in traditional public relations and carried that same confidence onto the football field.

King’s Big Reveal Fits Irvin’s Once Playboy Lifestyle

Irvin, a former Miami Hurricanes legend and three-time Super Bowl champion, famously embraced a highly publicized “playboy” persona during the team’s 1990s dynasty. Nicknamed “The Playmaker,” he balanced a legendary work ethic on the field with an equally intense party scene off it.

During an appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Irvin admitted that when he received his first $1 million check, he left it sitting out on a table in his bedroom purely to impress women and aid his active sex life.

Irvin’s lavish lifestyle and heavy partying caught up with him in March 1996, when police raided a Texas motel room and found him alongside two women, cocaine, and marijuana. Still, Irvin has said he maintained a strict separation between his partying and football career, pushing through grueling workouts to ensure his off-field conduct never hindered his performance on Sundays.

RELATED: “Dude Said Cut My Finger Off So I Can Go Hit Somebody Some More’: Michael Irvin Dishes ‘All The Smoke’ On Why He Was Terrified Of Ronnie Lott

Fans Chime In

King’s comments definitely drew plenty of reaction from social media with fans giving their varying opinions on the matter.

“In the book about the 90s Cowboys one player said they had position meetings at the strip club even,” a fan said. “Michael Irvin treating a strip club like a normal office is the most NFL thing I’ve ever heard,”’another fan said. “That could be a good percentage of the stars in the league,” a fan replied. “Did he smoke craxk with any of them? Ya know like that one time….” another fan joked. “Probably high as hell the whole time,” another fan quipped