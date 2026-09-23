‘Being Boo’d Up During Practice Didn’t Help Either’: Michael Irvin Tells $262M QB Justin Herbert To Focus On His 0-2 Record and Not Madison Beer Amidst Chargers Fans’ Meltdown

NFL commentator Michael Irvin, a Pro Football Hall of Fame WR, has expressed his frustration with how this season’s NFL WAG of choice, Madison Beer, could negatively impact Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

Struggling out of the gate hasn’t helped Herbert’s public standing among football dudes. The $262 million quarterback Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have struggled out of the gate to an 0-2 start in the 2026 NFL season. The losses have come against two of the league’s worst teams, the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders.

Irvin appeared on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Sept. 22 to clarify comments previously made about Herbert being more focused on his relationship than winning NFL games.

“I come from an old school… where all focus must be on winning. Can’t focus on anything else,” the three-time Super Bowl champion Irvin told Patrick.

Irvin said what many people felt; that Herbert’s dedication to his relationship could eventually lead to friction with teammates if they perceive him to be more focused on his love life than winning NFL games.

In an Instagram video, the NFL legend poked fun at Herbert and his high-profile relationship with Beer just after the devastating upset at SoFi Stadium.

“You made the wrong drive,” Irvin said. “Driving your girl to the airport, but you can’t drive this team to that endzone?!

“That’s a problem.”

Some fans agreed with Irvin’s scolding of Herbert.

“If Hurts was having picnics during practice and playing like Herbert has, he’d be crucified in the media! Herbert is a choke artist!!” one user commented on Instagram.

“And being Boo’d up during practice didn’t help either 😂,” another fan agreed.

Herbert Set The Wrong Tone In Training Camp

When Herbert was seen lounging on the field during training camp, cuddled with his actress girlfriend Madison Beer as they stroked each other’s hair, that moment was a red flag to any football purist. While times have surely changed since “The Blood Picture” — that iconic image of former Giants quarterback YA Tittle kneeling and bloodied on the turf after being blasted right before throwing a pick six — the quarterback position in football comes with certain responsibilities.

There are those who believe Herbert exposed his hand at that moment. Regardless of how glamorous the quarterback position seems and the astronomical salaries these guys make, there are certain unique responsibilities that the face of the team has.

“Michael is not wrong but Herbert probably enjoys the other drive more,” one netizen commented.

“Facts! He’s in puppy love😂😂,” another fan said about Herbert.

Other fans jumped in the comments to defend Herbert and blame everybody else.

“Cmon man . He needs a better line,” expressed one supporter.

“I’ll say it again and again and AGAIN!!! Herbert is a top 5 QB playing with a Top 32 offense smfh!!!” another insisted.

“Herbert can’t make his WRs catch the ball? Or RBs hold on to the ball ?” said a third fan defending Herbert on Instagram.

The numbers don’t lie.

Herbert has just 402 yards passing, two passing TDs and three interceptions in two horrible losses. His passer rating in a Week 2 loss to the Raiders was just 59.5 and he’s completed less than 60 percent of his passes this season.

His head definitely looks like it’s in the clouds. Like he didn’t understand the urgency of locking in with the boys and taking the easy wins early in a division with the Chiefs and Broncos.

Football remains a sport that takes an extreme physical toll on the body and players make great sacrifices for the “good of the team” that they will undoubtedly pay for later.

We know it’s L.A., but the intimate moment was a bit too Hollywood for me and many others. Of course, anyone speaking out against a reality show scene playing out on an NFL field would be identified as a hater. Fans love when Hollywood Hotties and NFL Super Jocks get together. Even billion-dollar actresses and performers want the star NFL player. These influencers and the like will work their way so deep into a situation that fans begin to forget that the actual athlete is not part of a long-running social media bit but a fearless warrior signed to win football games.

Fans figured Herbert, who makes $52 million this season, wouldn’t get caught up in that fame. But the way the season is starting, Herbert might need a reality check before it’s too late. That’s what Irvin tried to give a kid who is still chasing greatness.