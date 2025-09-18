“Dude Said Cut My Finger Off So I Can Go Hit Somebody Some More’: Michael Irvin Dishes ‘All The Smoke’ On Why He Was Terrified Of Ronnie Lott

Michael Irvin had a storied career with the Dallas Cowboys winning three Super Bowls in the 1990s (XXVII, XXVIII, and XXX). Irvin, an NFL Hall of Famer with 750 career receptions, nearly 12,000 receiving yards and 65 touchdowns, got the best of most secondaries that he encountered. Back then, the NFL was still allowing ultra-aggressive contact from the defense, but Irvin never backed down to anyone. His brash and confident demeanor never gave you an indication that he was scared of anybody.

Except Hall of Fame legend Ronnie Lott.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback/safety Ronnie Lott is considered among the most ferocious tacklers in the history of the game and his stories are legendary. Lott once stated that he sustained about 20 concussions during his football career and has been a vocal advocate for player safety since retiring from the NFL.

Irvin appeared on the “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson to admit that Lott had him shook during those classic Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers NFC rivalries.

“You here people say, ‘Michael you are fearless.’” N– no I’m not,” Irvin said. I was telling people how do you overcome that fear (of going over the middle). So every time I lined up to run that slant route, everybody knows to watch Mike on the slant. Thats Ronnie Lot right there. Yeah, I’m scared. You ain’t scared. That’s Ronnie Lott… Im scared. That joker right there. That’s the dude that went over to somebody and ‘said, ‘cut my finger off so I can go and hit somebody some more’. Wait a minute, wait a minute. That joker want to cut his finger off to come hit somebody again. N– I’m scared of him. What? And I gotta run a slant route and he went back in there and hit a joker. Now he want to hit me. Yeah Im scared.”

Why Did Ronnie Lott Cut His Finger Off?

Lott didn’t actually get hios finger cut off during a game. Irvin was using his poetic license in tellign that story, which is understandable, because facts get lost over the years, btu heroic feats live forever.

During a tackle in the final game of the 1985 regular season, Lott’s left pinky finger was crushed between an opposing player’s helmet and shoulder pads, severely damaging the bone which had broken through the skin.

Leading into next season, the doctors gave Lott two options. He could undergo reconstructive surgery, a complicated procedure involving bone graft and pins, followed by a lengthy recovery that would cause him to miss games. Or Lott could amputate the top of the finger, allowing him to be ready to play a full season in 1986. Lott chose to get the finger removed and be ready for the 1986 season. Lott had a career-high 10 interceptions.

Social Media got a kick out Irvin’s statements as his story inspired fans to take a trip down memory lane to a time when football was less like the 7 v 7 flag football looking version we have now and more of a true gladiator sport.

“Ronnie Lot and Steve Atwater use to be laying people out,” recalled one fan on Facebook, under a video of Irvin telling his story. “If you don’t know who Ronnie Lott is please stop watching football,” said another fan. “Ronnie Lott woul dbe playing for free if he played in this era,” said another fan. “Ronnie Lott was thee most ferocious NFL defensive player next to Lawrence Taylor in my opinion having seen them both play,” added one huge fan of the Lott, who played 10 seasons with the 49ers and two with the Raiders and Jets.

The Game Has Changed Since Ronnie Lott Was Decapitating Receivers

Wide receivers of today have it easy. Defenders can’t hit guys like they used to and Ronnie Lott would have been getting fines just for basic hits. There will never be another Ronie Lott, a player who sacrifice his body so willingly, enjoyed collisions and took pride in putting wide receivers like Michael Irvin to sleep. These days, Lott’ style of hitting might be considered barbaric. No player wants to get hurt, but everyone understands the risks involved in playing football. In the past 20 years, the NFL has changed the rules to try and open up the passing offense and prevent the very hits that Lott made a legendary career dishing out and changing games.