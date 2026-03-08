‘A Beard Of a Relationship’: A Bachelorette Party In Bahamas Led To Sarah Jane Ramos Canceling Italian Wedding With Dallas Cowboys Star Dak Prescott  

Last time we checked on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, he had the perfect life. Among the highest-paid players in league history, he carries the torch as signal caller for one of the most recognizable franchises in sports. Hundreds of millions in income, a lavish lifestyle that’s not affected by his inability to perform up to standards in games that matter and he was engaged to the beautiful Sarah Jane Ramos. The bachelorette and bachelor, parties in the Bahamas were supposed to be another cherry on top of his enviable life.

Life was sweet – until it wasn’t.

Sarah Jane Ramos Calls Off Engagement To Dak Prescott After Bachelorette Party

According to reports, Prescott and Ramos abruptly ended their engagement in early March 2026, just one month before their destination wedding in Italy.

The exact cause of the engagement termination is not known, but the split reportedly followed a major argument during their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties. The contentious situation came to a head after the relationship was reportedly on “rocky” grounds for several months.

TL of their relationship:



Sept 2023: Went public

Nov 2023: Announced pregnancy

Feb 2024: Had 1st baby

Sept 2024: Dak signs $240 mil extension

Oct 2024: Dak proposes

May 2025: Had 2nd baby

March 2026: Twerking on Milk Yacht

March 2026: Breakuphttps://t.co/SHks2ZTcfH — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) March 7, 2026

Sarah Jane Ramos Hinted That Relationship Was ‘Rocky’

TMZ Sports reports its sources indicate that it was Ramos who decided to call off the wedding, so speculation is rampant on social media, with some accusing Dak of violating the bond during his final party as a single man.

Things must have been deteriorating between the couple, as Ramos shared photos from her bachelorette party earlier this week, while suggesting some turbulence in the relationship.

She captioned the post:

“I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much.”

Those posts have since been deleted. Ramos, who has a successful career in the hospitality and wine industry, said as recently as Feb. 23, that she “can’t wait to marry the love of my life” at their destination wedding in Italy.

Sarah Jane Ramos Has Two Children With Dak Prescott

As often happens in these kinds of relationships, Prescott will continue to significantly contribute a portion of his $60 million annual salary to providing for the ex- couple’s two kids, ages 2 and 10 months. Margaret Rose Jane Prescott was born in February 2024. Their second daughter, Aurora Rayne Prescott, was born in May 2025.

Dak and Ramos went public as an intel in 2003 and he proposed in October of 2024. Ramos won’t be the first WAG to not make it to the altar, but in the end, she did secure the bag.

Dak Prescott Facing Career Crossroads With Dallas Cowboys

Dak is facing a crossroads in his career. The Cowboys had Super Bowl aspirations, but finished with a 7-9-1 record, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year. The team was inconsistent and had drama all season after trading superstar Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers prior to the season. Dallas finished second in the NFC East and 12th in the NFC overall. Fans have started to lose confidence that Prescott will ever lead the Cowboys to that elusive ring.

