‘He’s A Bum’: NBA Champion Draymond Green Disrespectfully Flames Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott For Empty Calorie Numbers That Don’t Lead To Rings

Draymond Green is in his 14th season in the NBA. He has the money, cache and the rings and he’s been very vocal not only on the court throughout his career, but in his recent stints as a podcaster. It’s given the four-time NBA champion a chance to pontificate on sports that don’t require a round ball and a hoop. Where guys don’t sell woof tickets but really get it popping in the trenches and risk serious injury on every play. Like the NFL.

NBA Champ Draymond Green Calls Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott A ‘Bum”

The Dallas Cowboys and their high-priced quarterback Dak Prescott are once again struggling to stay in contention with a 3-5-1 record halfway through the NFL season. The defense is trash since trading linebacker Micah Parsons to Green Bay, and the offense is inconsistent. It goes from explosive to ugly quickly. Dak, the $240M man, posted some strong statistical games as he always does in an effort to divert blame, but Green isn’t buying it after Monday night’s 27-27 loss to the Cardinals and backup QB Jacoby Brissett, who is on a two-year $12.5M deal and outplayed Prescott.

Draymond Green explains why Dak Prescott is a “bum” pic.twitter.com/PqSb8gk6lB — Designated Report (@DesignatedRpt) November 4, 2025

Draymond went on The Schultz Report podcast and tore into Prescott, calling the three-time Pro Bowl player out his name several times.

“He’s getting some numbers and they stink. Dak’s a bum,” Draymond said.

To which the host replied, “He’s not a bum dog. He’s a really good quarterback.” Which is an opinion most people share about the veteran who has never been to an NFC Championship game. In fact, the Cowboys franchise hasn’t made it since 1995.

“He’s a bum. He’s a bum,” Draymond ruthlessly reiterated. “They’ll never win with Dak. I won four championships. So you gotta understand when I say bum I’m not saying Dak Prescott isn’t a good NFL quarterback. Of course he is. But I’m saying when the money is on the line, when it’s for all the marbles, who are you? He’s a bum.”

Draymond Says Dak Prescott Is All Flash No Championship Grit

Those are some harsh words from Draymond, who clarified that he’s speaking from the perspective of a champion and understanding what kinds of players win championships. In that regard, maybe Dak does have some bum in him when it comes to leading his team in the playoffs. Dak is 2-5 in his career in the playoffs. He’s thrown seven interceptions in seven games. Despite the record-breaking contracts, his team’s failures in the postseason don’t command him respect from those athletes who have made it to the promised land.

Now, of course there’s a lot wrong with what Green said. He wouldn’t want anyone calling him a bum because he averages less than 9 points a game and can’t shoot beyond 15 feet. He rode Steph Curry and Klay Thompson’s coattails to a bunch of rings, and his erratic behavior has also cost his franchise a chance for more glory.

Several talking heads addressed Draymond’s insults, which started a firestorm on social media.

Stephen A. Smith said: “Knowing what it takes to be great, … You don’t want to hear [Draymond Green] talking about another athlete.”

—@stephenasmith on Draymond Green clarifying why he called Dak Prescott a bum 😳 pic.twitter.com/UtjvbfKMqX — First Take (@FirstTake) November 5, 2025

ESPN’s Marcus Spears didn’t like Draymond’s words and says the NBA player is missing the boat. “It’s a bit rich coming from Draymond Green, who’s played with arguably a top-5 player to ever be in the NBA, to come out and say that like he’s been the catalyst. Football is completely different when it comes to winning a championship and it’s not always attributed to the quarterback’s performance.”

"It’s a bit rich coming from Draymond Green, who’s played with arguably a top-5 player to ever be in the NBA, to come out and say that like he’s been the catalyst." – Marcus Spears responds to Draymond Green calling Dak Prescott a bum pic.twitter.com/Q0LcNE9tS8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 5, 2025

Is Draymond Green Out Of Line?

Green does have the rings and he will ultimately end up in the Hall of Fame because of his contributions to a Dynasty Warriors franchise. It’s still a bit overboard for an active athlete to be calling one of the best athletes in another sport, that he’s a bum. It takes a lot of courage to be honest, but Draymond Green remains unchecked so he will continue to say what he feels. This is the same guy that told us he could have the Golden State Warriors coaching job if he wanted too. Prescott isn’t the kind of guy to strike back and make a public scene, so he probably won’t respond to Green. And Green knows this.