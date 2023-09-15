Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Has A New Lady. Will He Add A Super Bowl Title As Well?

After the Dallas Cowboys 40-0 smackdown of the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football in week one, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was seen cozied up with a new boo.

According to reports, the woman is 29-year-old Sarah Jane Ramos. The two are a couple.

Who Is Dak Prescott’s New Girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos ?

Pictures of the couple were found on Ramos’ Instagram story by the site TMSPN. The pictures appeared to be from right after the game.

One photo showed Prescott with his arm around Ramos, who wore a Cowboys hat and bomber jacket, while she leaned on his lap with her arms wrapped in his.

She added blue and white heart emojis over the photo with the hashtag, “#4,” which is Prescott’s jersey number.

Being QB1 for “America’s Team” has its perks and privileges, and we’ll leave it at that.

Ramos currently lives in Tampa Bay, Florida, and according to a LinkedIn page that appears to match the information in her Instagram bio. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State, where she majored in criminalistics and criminal science.

Good for Prescott and Ramos, let’s hope they’re happy together for a long time.

On the field, this is a big year for Prescott and the Cowboys. He is in year three of a four year $160 million deal.

The Cowboys need to see the team led by Prescott name a run to the Super Bowl before they consider extending him.

Prescott completed 13 of 24 passes for 143 yards in the win over the Giants, but it was the Cowboys’ defense that led the charge.

After one game, he was not ready to make any kind of projections.

“That’s y’all’s job to write whatever statement it needs to be,” Prescott said. “For us, it’s about not getting ahead of ourselves, continuing to stay disciplined, show that discipline, not only what we did through these four quarters but taking that and making sure we use that in our preparation and then moving forward next week going home against another New York team, a good team. “It’s the NFL. You’ve got to show up week in and week out and be prepared. You don’t see a lot of wins like this, so we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves on this.”

He’s saying all the right things. But he knows what is expected of him by the organization and its fans.

The Cowboys host the New York Jets, sans Aaron Rodgers, in Week 2 on Sept. 17.