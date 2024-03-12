Dak Prescott Files Countersuit Against Woman He Claims Is Trying To Extort Him For $100 Million For Something He ‘Obviously Did Not Do’

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is set to enter the final season of his four-year, $160 million deal. Per reports the belief is Prescott and the Cowboys will come to an agreement on an extension between now and training camp.

While that’s one thing definitely hanging over Prescott’s head, the 2023 NFL touchdown pass leader has an even more pressing issue at hand.

The former “Hail State” (Mississippi State) legend is currently dealing with an alleged sexual assault case stemming from 2017. In a text he sent to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday, the Cowboys signal caller said this.

“She is trying to get $100 million from me to ‘’not report’ a rape case I obviously did not do.”

Prescott has filed a countersuit against his alleged accuser.

Dak Prescott Claims He's Victim Of $100 Mil Extortion Plot, Files Lawsuit | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/8nVM1jtY04 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 12, 2024

Prescott Being Extorted For $100 Million?

As part of the countersuit Prescott’s attorney Levi McCathern had a lot to say about the alleged plot.

“Recently, Mr. Prescott found himself the subject of an extortion plot,” McCarthern said. “The Defendant and her legal team have threatened to go public with a completely fabricated story of sexual assault from nearly a decade ago, and demanded that Mr. Prescott immediately $100 million in exchange for her not pressing false charges with the authorities.”

“Mr. Prescott — a new father to a baby girl — has empathy for survivors of sexual assault,” McCarthern continued. “He fervently believes that all perpetrators of such crimes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. To be clear, Mr. Prescott has never engaged in any nonconsensual, sexual conduct with anyone. Lies hurt. Especially, malicious lies. We will not allow the Defendant and her legal team to profit from his attempt to extort from Mr. Prescott.”

That’s an excerpt from Prescott’s 11-page lawsuit filed after receiving the letter alleging the sexual assault in mid-January. The letter from the alleged even gave Prescott a date of February 16 to respond, and while Prescott did respond, it’s guaranteed that it wasn’t the type of response Victoria Shores and her attorney were expecting.

Prescott Expecting Huge New Deal

This upcoming season Prescott is slated to have the second-highest salary cap hit ($59.46 million) in the league, trailing only Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who’s fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal will put him at a $63.98 million cap hit.

It would behoove the Cowboys to extend Prescott as soon as possible if that’s what they’re planning to do. Doing so would help their salary cap issues immensely by lowering his cap hit. Most believe it could be another four-year deal in the neighborhood of $240 million with $200 million guaranteed, which would be a $10 million per season raise and pay him $50 million per season. Not bad for Prescott, who passed for over 4,500 yards, those 36 touchdowns and only nine interceptions last season.

He also ranked second in passer rating (105.9) and completion percentage (69.5). He also improved his record versus the NFC East to 32-8, an 80 percent winning percentage.