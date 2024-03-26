Dak Prescott Seeking New $250M Contract From Jerry Jones | Both Are Clout-Seekers With No Intention Of Bringing Dallas Cowboys a Super Bowl

We’ve seen this drama play out before. Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott playing chicken over the chicken, both living higher off the hog than they deserve if we are talking football success.

Jones’ Cowboys haven’t been Super Bowl relevant in 30 years, but they are still the highest valued franchise in sports at $9 billion. So Jones gets the praise and the press 24-7, and as long as he talks big at the beginning of the season and stays in the headlines, his pockets continue to swell.

Prescott has been eating well in Dallas for his entire career. He’s also been putting up high fluff season numbers and falling flat on his face during the playoffs, the time when elite and highest-paid quarterbacks are supposed to earn their checks.

The last blockbuster haul that Prescott received came in March 2021, a four-year, $160 million contract that included a whopping $126 million guaranteed. There was plenty of back-and-forth between Jerry and Dak in the press and in the negotiating room before the deal, but Jones was respectful even in his hesitance to pay Dak all of that money, largely because of his playoff failures.

But Dak was supposed to be a Patrick Mahomes type. A guy who could conquer the NFL world and will his team to victory, even with an imperfect roster.

Dak Prescott Still Seeking Playoff Success: Seeking $180-$250M

Three seasons later and the same doubts swirl around Dak Prescott.

Jones says an extension is in the plans but hasn’t committed to a contract yet, so Prescott could walk after 2024 if a deal isn’t reached. That’s unlikely, as Jones has never wavered publicly in his belief in Prescott, who has won only two playoff games in his eight years as Cowboys quarterback.

Potential contract details range from $180 million to $250 million, with an annual salary surpassing $40 million.

Jones continues to sell the fans and media the idea that his team will be Super Bowl contenders next season.

“Because you got Dak for sure,” Jones told reporters at the NFL owners meetings in Orlando on Sunday when asked why fans should believe in the Cowboys winning it all in 2024 when followed three straight seasons of 12-5 finishes with early playoff exits. “We think he’s great quarterback. That is really the gist of what we’re about this year. We’ve got Dak. ” “I think Dak will be at the top of his game. I’ve said that I do think he will improve from where he is now. I think we’ll have that.”

Prescott is coming off a season in which he led the NFL in touchdown passes and finished second in NFL MVP voting. Then he typically went out and laid an absolute egg, a 48-32 playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The man has no shame, and why should he when, win or lose, he’s got Jones and the Dallas Cowboys franchise over a barrel. So with a contract extension looming, it appears we are in for another theatrical negotiation. One where everyone knows that in the end Dak is going to get paid.

Jerry Jones Will Negotiate But Ultimately Pay

Jones has already expressed his support for Dak and his belief that Dak is the quarterback who will take Dallas back to the promise land.

Despite Dak’s clear failures in the clutch, Jones continues to make excuses for his quarterback, while also hoping the criticism will allow him some leverage on pricing. After all, Jerry hates being the one on the losing end of a deal, and, in all honesty, Dak didn’t live up to the last contract.

Jones refuses to blame Dak for Dallas’ shortcomings, and why would he when he plans to give the man another fat contract and hope that he can get them over the hump.

Jones thinks the addition of Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator will make a difference.

“I hope we’re able to stop when our opponents come toward us with the running game,” Jones said. “I hope specially able to address that better. So careful not to criticize defense, as much as we think of Dan, we needed a few games, those games that Dak, quote-unquote, had his worst games, coincided with how we played defensive. We’ve got that in mind.”

He also threw the coaching staff and the other Pro Bowl talent on Dallas under the bus, rather than his quarterback.

“I think it has to do with frankly better coordinating with the coaching, certainly and the management,” Jones continued. “Did we get the absolute best execution and best chance to win and advance in the playoffs by using those Pro Bowlers who just happened to represent 60 percent of your salaries, did we get the most out of them to win the games? That’s a different way of saying they’ve got to do more if they’re going to get that money. Well, they’ve got to be put in position to do more, too.”

This is great news for Prescott, who hasn’t delivered playoff wins, but will be giving Dallas no breaks on another hefty contract extension. Jones says he doesn’t knock anybody’s hustle when it comes to negotiating money.

“I’m an American entrepreneur,” Jones said. “I get up wanting everybody to have opportunity to make more money. I live that stuff, so I’m not going to criticize anybody for making more money.”

Jones also isn’t as quick to look at Daks track record and say he can’t make it happen in the future. That’s the mantra every year for the Cowboys, but Jones has to figure one day it will come true, if he throws enough money at the problem.

“When I think of Dak, he’s one of those in the top paid that haven’t won that I think can,” Jones said. “I think there are a handful or more of quarterbacks playing who haven’t won a Super Bowl that will win a Super Bowl. I think Dak is one of them. I’m firm there.”

Dak Prescott Entering Ninth Season: He Is Who He Is?

These comments are another attempt to distract us from the facts. Prescott is no baby. He’s going into the ninth year of his NFL career, most of them as one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in football.

Other young and rising quarterbacks have surpassed Prescott in yearly salary but he’s still top 10 at $40 million per. No matter how the negotiations go or how hard a line Jerry tries to draw on an amount that Dak is worth, the Cowboys will have to cave in.

The carrot is always dangling in the NFC, and that’s the problem. With Dak at the helm and the NFC lacking the quality quarterbacks that are abundant in the AFC, Jones would be a fool to get rid of Dak at this point. You have to think that he would break through at some point against such competition.

The playoff performance that Dak delivered this past season, considering the high hopes and praise he received during the regular season, is embarrassing and after almost a decade in the league, he’s done nothing to indicate that if you pay him even MORE money, the outcome will be different next season.

Dak and Jerry deserve each other, because they are both all for the show without the substance.