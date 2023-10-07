Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says Niners Are Super Bowl Favorites Right Now | But They Will Have To Go Through Cowboys Twice To Get There

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season began on Thursday, and the Chicago Bears got things going with a convincing 40-20 road win over the Washington Commanders. It was the team’s first win in 15 games, and it came on the night that Bears legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus passed at the age of 80.

As we approach this weekend’s games none shines brighter than Sunday night’s epic matchup between the 4-0 San Francisco 49ers and 3-1 Dallas Cowboys.

The matchup in essence is one of two of the three teams (including Philadelphia Eagles) that most feel are the only Super Bowl contenders in the NFC. To say it has serious playoff implications would be an understatement, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t taking it lightly. The longtime owner knows this is the ultimate test for his team, and if they wanna really have Super Sunday aspirations, Sunday’s tilt out in Santa Clara will tell a lot.



Jones Calls Niners Measuring Stick For Cowboys

During his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, a confident-but-leery Jones spoke about Sunday’s huge matchup.

“They are, right now, probably the most likely to team to go win the Super Bowl, but in order for them to get there, they have to go by us, hopefully, two times if that’s the way it falls in the playoffs and we’re in the playoffs, of course,” Jones said. “But the bottom line is you’re playing the best. You don’t need the game to tell you you’re playing the best, but you need the game to show you how you stack up against the best.”

Wise words from Jones who knows his team will at some point prove they can knock off the Niners. While, the Cowboys have experienced some success against the Eagles as of late, the same can’t be said in their matchups against San Francisco.



Niners Have Ended Cowboys Season Last Two Years

Sunday’s matchup is huge for many reasons, with the biggest arguably being the winner will have an inside track to home field advantage in a potential playoff matchup. The past two seasons these two teams met in the playoffs, with Niners winning 23-17 in Dallas in the 2021 season in the wild card round. Last season the game took place in the divisional round with the same result, a 19-12 win, this time in Santa Clara.

Jones is no dummy, and he knows if not for anything else his team must prove they can beat the Niners now to give them confidence it can be done in January as well.