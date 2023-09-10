“I’m Just Tired Of Being Second, Tired Of Coming Up Short” | Dallas Cowboys Superstar Micah Parsons Ready To Lead Team To Super Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys are the biggest brand in all of the NFL, and with that comes expectations and heavy scrutiny when they come up short. In fact, for the last 28 years the Cowboys have consistently come up short, and that’s got third-year superstar do-it-all defensive player Micah Parsons doing all he can to hopefully end the drought.

Parsons, who’s finished the runner-up in DPOY in both of his NFL seasons, says he’s not a fan of coming in second, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to change that narrative. During a recent ESPN feature the elite defender discussed his mindset heading into his third NFL season, and how he plans to execute all that he’s done in the offseason on Sundays.

Parsons Seeks Greatness

Entering year three the former Penn State Nittany Lions star wants to win a Super Bowl, but he also knows it will require some things individually from him to help the Cowboys reach that penultimate goal.

“I’ve come to this mindset where I’m just tired of being second, tired of coming up short,” Parsons said. “What can I do every day to put myself in the best position to say, like, ‘I can live with that?’”

“So far, I haven’t been able to live with the fact that is losing 19-12 [in the 2022 NFC divisional round at the San Francisco 49ers] and that wild card game our rookie year,” Parsons added. “I told this to the guys: Is the price of discipline worth a lifetime of regret? And for me, it just isn’t.”

Parsons stayed away from the team early in offseason workouts to work on himself. He spent time learning the tricks of the trade and just getting better at his craft via his own training methods. The move was met with some angst by Cowboys brass at first, but when you perform as Parsons has in his two seasons, you earn that right to an extent.

Parsons Is A Handful For Any Offense

In his short two seasons in the league, Parsons has quickly become one of the most feared defensive players in the league. His 26.5 sacks in his first two seasons rank sixth all-time for a player just two seasons in. Parsons has also been named first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl pick both seasons, to go along with the back-to-back DPOY runner-ups.

But Parsons wants more and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to reach the greatness of a Lawrence Taylor, Reggie White etc.

He gets his first crack at it in year three on Sunday night as the Cowboys travel to face the division rival New York Giants on “Sunday Night Football.”