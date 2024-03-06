Dak Prescott Needs New Contract and Haircut | Social Media Throws Shade, Says Cowboys QB Is Trying To Be Like $255 Million Man Jalen Hurts

Being Dak Prescott is both a gift and a curse.

The Dallas Cowboys gunslinger is the face of America’s Team and also the bane of the fan base. There is nothing more that the Cowboys faithful want more than another Super Bowl ring, and Prescott has not delivered. So when he reveals his new haircut style, he is eviscerated on social media for his lack of the ultimate prize and is compared to who “Dem Boys” would rather have as QB1: Jalen Hurts.

Prescott’s new look debuted on ‘X,’ and followers, fans and trolls alike felt Dak had an uncanny style resemblance to Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. Social media didn’t let the Cowboys signal-caller live it down.

‘X’ user Prime set off a blitzkrieg of critiques when the user posted, “He wants to be Jalen Hurts so bad.”

Then, the barrage of slander came after.

“He looks horrible just like his football skills,” user @SophiaA_F1 posted.

“Looks like he could be a Breaking Bad character,” user @elitetakes__ posted.

“Bro wanna be Jalen Hurts so bad,” another user posted, with others posting a horrified “NOOOOO NOOOOO NOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

Dak Prescott’s career as the Cowboys’ main quarterback is currently up in the air. He enters the final year of his contract with no clear understanding of whether he will receive an extension and no communication with his agent.

The team and Prescott’s representative were reportedly present at the NFL combine but have not had any talks to solidify an extension for him with the team.

Dak Prescott Seeking Extension

Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract in 2021. His base salary is $29 million, and a $5 million roster bonus is due early in the NFL’s league year. The Cowboys cannot place the franchise tag on Prescott in 2025. He also has a no-trade clause. If the Cowboys cannot reach an extension with Prescott, they can create around $18 million in salary cap space.

However, at this year’s NFL combine in Indianapolis, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear that he does not doubt Prescott will remain a Cowboy.

“What we do there or don’t do [with Prescott’s contract], I couldn’t say at this time, but the main thing is he’s going to be our quarterback,” Jones said at the NFL combine, per multiple reports.

Prescott also expressed optimism that he and the Cowboys would reach a deal.

“I’m definitely confident,” Prescott said Monday to the media after his involvement with a Children’s Cancer Fund event. “Obviously it helps the team. It’s important for the numbers. That is a process. Both sides understand that. Everything’s great. It’ll happen.”

For all the online critics, Prescott was the NFL leader in touchdown passes with 36 last year. He was named second-team All-Pro and among those considered in league MVP voting.

It’s hard being Dak Prescott, but with Jerry Jones’s blessing, it’s not as hard as the fans try to make it.