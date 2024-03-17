Joie Chavis Knows How To Pick Em’ | She Has Children With Rappers Bow Wow and Future and one Coming With Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs missed the entire the 2023 after tearing his ACL during training camp. That didn’t stop the former All-Pro cornerback, whose 11 interceptions in 2022 were the most by a player since another Cowboys corner (Everton Walls) accomplished that feat in 1981, from still putting in work. Diggs, the soon-to-be father of three, is about to have his third bundle of joy, this one with girlfriend Joie Chavis.

Chavis, the 35-year-old dancer and social media influencer who already has children with rappers Future and Bow Wow, took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy. It wasn’t long after the announcement that the social media bandits began to go in calling her a gold digger and talking about the ten-year age difference between Chavis and Diggs. It’s something Chavis says she doesn’t pay attention to because it has no bearing on her life.

39 year old Draya announces she’s pregnant with 22 year old NBA player Jalen Green’s child pic.twitter.com/jU1dEuWay1 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 8, 2024

Chavis Is Comfortable In Her Own Skin

During a 2020 YouTube question and answer on her channel, she told fans this about having children by two different rappers.

“Some people say, ‘Oh, she’s a gold digger,’ or ‘She’s just having babies to secure a bag,’ I always worked since I was 15 years old. I don’t know what it’s like not to do anything.”

‘So I think that’s the biggest misconception, and it doesn’t bother me at all,’ she added. “The people know me, obviously, I’m so much more than that.”

Having her third child by a rapper or athlete won’t do anything to change folks’ perception of her, but she doesn’t care. Rapper Bow Wow’s daughter is 12, and Future’s son is 5, so in essence you can say that Chavis really set herself up nicely. While she says she doesn’t receive child support, that’s something most won’t buy when considering the status of the men she’s chosen to have children with.

In July, Diggs signed a huge five-year, $97M extension, including $21.25 million due at signing, with the Cowboys making him the fifth-highest paid cornerback in the NFL.

Diggs Joins Jalen Green

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and it seems to be that way in Dallas and Arlington. Not only is Diggs having a child with a woman 10-years his senior who’s got children with two popular rappers. Jalen Green, the 22-year-old rising star for the Houston Rockets, is having his first child with reality television star Draya Michele, who’s 17 years his senior. In fact, Michele has a son Green’s age.

Michele also has two other children, and one by Orlando Scandrick, a former NFL cornerback as well.

If they like it, we love it!!!!!