90s vs Newbies Beef Continues With Trevon Diggs Defending His Prego GF Against Cam’ron and Mase Jokes

Harlem rappers Mase and Cam’ron are known jokesters, and that’s become even more evident with their hit show “It Is What It Is.” The two longtime friends are also no strangers to stirring up drama either.

They made that quite obvious when they got into it with ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe for calling Mase a “gangster pastor.”

Prior to that it was having former NBA player Joe Smith’s wife Keshia Chavis join the show, and giving Killa Cam a back rub after it was revealed that she had a secret OnlyFans page.

With Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs and girlfriend Joie Chavis making their pregnancy announcement, you knew the duo wasn’t going let that rest without something to say.

They made fun of Diggs, who’s 25, impregnating the 35-year-old Chavis who also had children with rappers Bow Wow and Future. The jokes as usual weren’t really in good taste, and Diggs let it be known that he didn’t appreciate it.

Diggs Fires Back Calling Him Old

In a tweet following what the two Harlem emcees said, Diggs took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say this:

“You like 50 mentioning me on your platform Gomd. I was 5 when you was rapping, ain’t no way you speaking on me rn.”

Diggs defending himself and Chavis against the attacks of the Dipset rapper and Harlem World emcee is a welcome sight. But he had to know Cam’ron would respond to his comments as he did those made about Chavis.

Killa Cam Says Situation Has Nothing To Do With Rap

During this past Sunday’s episode of their hit show, Cam made sure to respond to

Diggs and to also take a bit of a dig as pertains to money.

“First of all, I was rappin before you was born n—a. You was born in ’98, I was rapping before he was born,” Cam’ron said. “But the problem is we’re not rapping up in here. We’re talking about the situation at hand. This has nothing to do with rap. Secondly, I’m getting more money now than then. I looked at your salary. I might be a little bit past you, ’cause I do my renegotiation in September.”

He continued, “When my renegotiation paper come up I’m gonna beat your contract you just signed and it’s not gonna be for five years. It’s not gonna be for five, and I ain’t got to tackle nobody.”

Interesting that Cam went to money after Diggs made the comment of him being old and mentioning him on his show.

The resort to money is a cop-out, because Diggs is correct about being laughed at and talked about. And if we’re talking money, Diggs is sitting pretty with a $19.4 million per season, salary which is good enough for sixth-highest paid cornerback in the NFL.

Seems like Cam didn’t like being called corny in so many words by Diggs, and so he resorted to how big a bag he’s set to receive later this year.

We get it, all about clicks and views, but not everyone is gonna sit back and let them say what they want and not defend themselves and those they care about